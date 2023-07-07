Barcelona star will leave club if he receives €25 million salary proposal - Reports

Franck Kessie will reportedly consider leaving Barcelona if he receives a salary proposal of €25 million from Saudi clubs.

Kessie joined the Blaugrana at the start of the 2022-23 season, having left AC Milan as a free agent. He has since made 43 appearances for the club, scoring thrice and setting up three more goals.

However, manager Xavi has used the Ghanaian midfielder as a bit part player. Kessie's future has been up in the air for a while.

According to SPORT, Several Saudi clubs, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been interested in signing him. The 26-year-old has so far maintained his wish of staying at the club.

However, Kessie could consider his future if he receives a salary offer of €25 million. Barcelona are expected to let Kessie go if they receive a transfer fee of €30 million for the player.

The Blaugrana have made it clear that they won't block a move if Kessie wants to pursue his future elsewhere. To add to that, selling the midfielder could help Barca with managing their wage bill.

Former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman spoke about the club signing Ilkay Gundogan

While players might be heading out of Barcelona in the summer transfer market, Ilkay Gundogan has already joined the Catalan club as a free agent. The midfielder signed upon the expiration of his Manchester City contract.

The Germany international is one of the best players in the world in his position. Hence, his addition is massive for the Spanish giants.

Former Barca manager Ronald Koeman shared his take on the transfer, saying (via Barca Universal):

“There is no need to discuss a signing like Gundogan, he is a great player and a great professional like Lewandowski, but it is only for a short time because they are of a certain age."

He added:

“I like Gündogan because he is a great player but it is a moment, I think, for a club that has to look to the future, that there are young people and the structure of the club has to be for the next years. For Lewandowski, you can argue, and with other players, but it’s only for two or three years."

Gundogan is 32 and his powers could be on the wane in a couple of years. However, there is no denying the fact that Barcelona are getting one of the best midfielders in the world with an immediate effect.

He registered 60 goals and 40 assists in 304 games for Manchester City, winning five Premier League titles, among other honors.

