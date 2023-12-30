Barcelona told they can sign top target next summer for €30 million - Reports

Barcelona's move to secure Joao Cancelo's services on a permanent basis is gaining traction, with reports from El Nacional suggesting a potential deal next summer.

The Portuguese full-back has been a dynamic presence on Barca's right flank and has been instrumental for them. The club's management is acutely aware of the value Cancelo brings to the team and are keen to leverage Manchester City's lack of interest in retaining him.

This situation, coupled with the reported fallout between Cancelo and City manager Pep Guardiola, could streamline the negotiation process for Barcelona.

The Catalan side's goal is to secure Cancelo's talents at a financially feasible rate, mindful of their current budget constraints. Manchester City's valuation of Cancelo stands at €30 million, a figure significantly reduced from their initial summer asking price.

According to El Nacional, initial discussions have been initiated by Barca's representative Deco along with Cancelo's agent Jorge Mendes. These talks aim to explore avenues for reducing the transfer fee. The Catalans also plan to engage with City representatives Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain.

For Cancelo, the preference is clear. He is inclined towards continuing his journey with Barcelona, where he has fit in, both on and off the pitch.

Vitor Roque reveals his ambitious goals with Barcelona

The arrival of Vitor Roque at Barca has brought about excitement among the fans, as the young striker has quickly his sights on immediate success. Fresh from Athletico Paranaense, Roque is not just ready to join the ranks of his new team; he wants to make a significant impact from the get-go.

The youngster said (via Football Espana):

“I want to win as much as possible at Barca. In La Liga, the goal is always to climb the league table, and in the Champions League, to fight to win it. Personally, I want to contribute my grain of sand within the team and I will do everything to help my teammates. But my biggest dream is to win the Champions League.”

January marks the anticipated start of Roque's journey with Barcelona. The club was quick to advance the time from the initially planned June 2024 timeline, as their faith in his potential is evident in the terms of his transfer.

The young striker joins the Catalan giants on a seven-year contract, with a transfer fee of €30 million, supplemented by an additional €31 million in variables.