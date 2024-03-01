Barcelona could use buy-back option to sign Serie B forward - Reports

According to Marca, Barcelona could look to exercise a buy-back clause to bring back Sampdoria forward Estanis Pedrola to the club in the summer.

Given Barca's current financial situation, the Catalan club are contemplating exercising buy-back clauses for players like Pedrola, Nico Gonzalez, and Chadi Riad.

Pedrola joined Sampdoria in the summer on an initial loan, however, he has a mandatory buy clause in his deal. Barca, though, included a €7 million buy-back clause.

As per the Marca report, Azulgrana are contemplating exercising his buy-back clause mainly for two reasons. Joao Felix's future beyond the summer is uncertain and the Portuguese might leave upon the expiration of his loan.

Raphinha, meanwhile, has also been linked with a summer exit. Losing two wingers could make the situation tricky for Barcelona. Given their financial situation, spending a chunk of money in the market is not a feasible option.

20-year-old Pedrola can turn out to be a handy option for Barca. He has so far made 10 appearances for Serie B side Sampdoria this season, scoring thrice. Pedrola previously made one appearance for La Blaugrana's senior team.

Pedrola is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. The winger, though, has previously expressed his desire to return to Barca, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I have been a member of Barça since I was little and I grew up watching their games, amazed by Messi and the truth is that if one day I could return, I would love to, but now I am focused on Sampdoria.”

Pedrola has also said that he has had chats with Bojan Krkic, who is currently assigned to working with youngsters at Barca.

When do Barcelona play next?

Barcelona are set to return to action on March 3 as they take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames in a La Liga clash. La Blaugrana are currently third in La Liga with 57 points from 26 matches.

They are eight points behind league leaders Real Madrid and two behind second-placed Girona. Bilbao, meanwhile, are fifth with 57 points from 26 matches.

Azugrana are undefeated in their last five league games, winning four of those matches. Bilbao have won only two in their last five, drawing two more and losing another.