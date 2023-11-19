Barcelona view midfielder with €60m release clause as strategic signing in 2024 - Reports

As per SPORT, Barcelona are still hopeful of signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and view the 24-year-old midfielder as a strategic signing.

Zubimendi was a top target for La Blaugrana in the summer to replace Sergio Busquets in the holding midfield position. La Real, however, won't negotiate and the player's €60 million release clause has to be triggered to complete a deal.

Due to financial reasons, Barca were unable to pull off the deal and signed Oriol Romeu from Girona for €8 million instead. However, they are expected to make a move for the young midfielder in the summer and Zubimendi remains the club's first choice.

The Spain international has been a key player for Sociedad since making his first-team debut for the club. He has so far made 161 appearances for La Real, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

Martin Zubimendi has made 18 appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

His current deal with Sociedad runs until the 2026-27 season. However, SPORT reported that despite not being able to conclude a deal in the 2023 summer, Barcelona remain undeterred and are expected to return for the midfielder next summer.

When Sergio Busquets named Martin Zubimendi as his possible replacement at Barcelona

Sergio Busquets brought an end to his glowing Barcelona spell in the summer. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner completed a free transfer to MLS club Inter Miami.

Busquets was a mainstay at the heart of Barca's midfield for almost 15 years. Hence, it was inevitable that La Blaugrana had to look for a long-term replacement for him.

Busquets namedropped three players who could take up his role and maintain Barca's philosophy. He told SPORT:

"I think that if we want to continue with the philosophy that we have lived during Barça's best period and that our coach has also lived and believes in blindly, Zubimendi and Rodri are spectacular, they are perhaps the most similar."

"Although it is true that each one has their own characteristics and as I said before, no two players are the same," Busquets added.

Busquets made 722 appearances for the Catalan club and won 32 trophies. Thus, filling his shoes won't be an easy task for anybody.