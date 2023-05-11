Barcelona want to offer star player a contract extension until 2028 - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to offer attacker Ousmane Dembele a new deal until 2028, as per Spanish journalist Luis Rojo.

Dembele initially endured a pretty underwhelming spell at Camp Nou since joining the Catalan giants in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund. The winger struggled to live up to his price tag of almost €147m (as per BBC Sport) mostly due to his injury problems as well as inconsistency.

However, Dembele has significantly improved after Xavi Hernandez's appointment as manager last year. He has contributed with 10 goals and 20 assists in 61 games under the Spaniard. For context, he only scored 30 goals and provided 21 assists in 119 games under former Barcelona managers.

The Frenchman's contract at Camp Nou was up for expiry last summer but he ended up renewing his deal until 2024. However, Dembele's new deal included some unusual conditions. His release clause was set at €50 million, which if paid would see the fee split between the player and the club.

The Frenchman has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 30 games across competitions this season while missing 19 games due to injuries.

Barcelona's shortlist to replace Sergio Busquets

Barcelona have reportedly drawn up a shortlist to replace Sergio Busquets, who is set to leave the club in the summer.

Xavi Hernandez is understood to be keen on bringing a new top-class midfielder to replace the outgoing midfielder. As per a report in Argentine outlet Ole, Manchester City skipper Ilkay Gundogan is on the top of the Spaniard's wishlist. The Manchester City man will become a free agent in the summer and reportedly has a contract offer from the Catalan side on his table.

N'Golo Kante is another free agent Barcelona are keen on signing and are working on getting an agreement done. The Chelsea midfielder is also in talks with the Blues over a new deal and could end up staying at Stamford Bridge.

Nordin Amrabat and Marcelo Brozovic are also reportedly being tracked by the La Liga leaders. Martín Zubimendi, Hugo Guillamón, and Nico González are being considered among the options as well.

The report also names Wolverhampton Wanderers Ruben Neves as an option but Xavi is not too keen on the Portugal international.

