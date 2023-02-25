Barcelona will not be able to sign summer target after elimination from Europa League - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona's exit from the UEFA Europa League means that the Catalan giants will be unable to complete Martin Zubimendi's transfer in the summer.

Zubimendi is high on the list of the Catalan club's priority for summer. The midfielder's ability to play as a pivot has made the Blaugrana identify him as the primary target to replace Sergio Busquets.

Busquets, 34, is currently in the final months of his contract. Even if he extends his stay, Barca need a long-term replacement for the veteran. While Zubimendi could have been an ideal signing, financial woes might prevent Blaugrana from completing a move for him.

Courage @CourageFCB



Just Beautiful!

This is literally tailor made for XaviBall! twitter.com/CourageFCB/sta… Courage @CourageFCB



And again, Martin Zubimendi starts the move with a magnificent threaded line-breaking pass, cutting through Espanyol's midfield! 🤩🤩



twitter.com/juniorsamir_/s… Beautiful goal by Real Sociedad!And again, Martin Zubimendi starts the move with a magnificent threaded line-breaking pass, cutting through Espanyol's midfield! 🤩🤩 Beautiful goal by Real Sociedad!And again, Martin Zubimendi starts the move with a magnificent threaded line-breaking pass, cutting through Espanyol's midfield! 🤩🤩twitter.com/juniorsamir_/s… Zubimendi receives the ball with 4(!) Espanyol players surrounding him, and he effortlessly makes a beautiful threaded pass, taking out those 4 Espanyol players which completely dissects the entire Espanyol midfield.Just Beautiful!This is literally tailor made for XaviBall! Zubimendi receives the ball with 4(!) Espanyol players surrounding him, and he effortlessly makes a beautiful threaded pass, taking out those 4 Espanyol players which completely dissects the entire Espanyol midfield.Just Beautiful!This is literally tailor made for XaviBall! 😭 twitter.com/CourageFCB/sta… https://t.co/o87vUHdv2m

Barcelona could have earned €14 million in prize money by winning the Europa League. However, they were defeated by Manchester United in the round of 32 by an aggregate of 4-3 over two legs.

Hence, given the club's dire financial situation, the miss could turn out to be a costly one and might affect the club's chances of making moves in the summer.

Barcelona manager Xavi reacted to the defeat against Manchester United

After Barcelona's 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League play-off, Xavi said that his team missed the midfield duo of Pedri and Gavi.

Pedri sustained an injury in the first leg that ended in a 2-2 draw. Gavi, meanwhile, was suspended. Here's what Xavi said after the match (via Barca Universal):

“We missed Pedri and Gavi today. They scored two goals today, and two goals in the first leg. In the first half, we were very good, in the second half, we were not. It’s a shame. It was an excellent first half.”

Despite elimination, Xavi's team still hold a healthy eight-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table. They are also alive in the Copa del Rey and will play Real Madrid next. Xavi claimed his team needs to focus on what's ahead.

“Now we have to compete for La Liga and the Copa del Rey, We have to try again, to compete. We have to learn from our mistakes in the small details. We have to compete better in those head-to-heads.”

⚽️442oons⚽️ @442oons Man United vs Barcelona in under 1 minute Man United vs Barcelona in under 1 minute https://t.co/mD1WzJdfxP

The Blaugrana will return to action on 26 February as they take on UD Almeria in an away clash in La Liga.

Poll : 0 votes