Barcelona will not let superstar leave amid recent interest from Premier League giants - Reports

Barcelona have made it clear they won't be parting ways with Raphinha, despite enticing interests from Premier League champions Manchester City. While there have been reports of a potential exit for the Brazilian dynamo, especially with the club's economic challenges, the tides have seemingly changed.

It's evident that the Catalan club see the former Leeds forward as an indispensable piece of their puzzle this season. While several clubs, including a Saudi Arabian outfit, are vying for the winger's signature, Barca have decided to remain committed to him.

According to SPORT, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has a vision for the club's future that includes Raphinha in it. He will not entertain the thought of letting the winger leave unless an astronomical and absolutely irresistible offer lands on their table.

However, no club has officially approached Barcelona with a tempting offer for the starlet, at least in recent weeks. Recent reports might've suggested Manchester City throwing their hat in the ring for Raphinha, but those at the heart of the Blaugrana establishment have not confirmed this.

For Raphinha, assurances have come thick and fast. His agent Deco and his manager Xavi are betting on a breakout season for the winger, anticipating his market value to skyrocket even further. Last season, he managed an impressive return of seven goals and seven assists in 36 La Liga appearances.

Manchester City see Barcelona's Raphinha as Riyad Mahrez's successor, as Catalan giants struggle financially

Premier League juggernauts Manchester City are reportedly setting their sights on Barcelona winger Raphinha. With Riyad Mahrez on the verge of an exit, the Cityzens are evidently scouring the market for a worthy successor, and the Brazilian ace is right at the top of their wish list.

This is according to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato (via BarcaUniversal), who claims that negotiations between the two footballing giants might already be in motion. With the summer window open, shadows of doubt loom over Raphinha's future.

Barca's coffers echo a somber tune, and the necessity for significant sales is glaring. Xavi Hernandez apparently sees the winger as a cornerstone of his plans, but the club cannot forget the daunting financial maze they find themselves in.

Spanish sources hint that the reigning La Liga champions need to rustle up €60 million to smoothly onboard their fresh recruits and seal those pending contract renewals. This means selling Raphinha might be their golden ticket to financial stability.