Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to let go of Leon Goretzka, with Manchester United among the clubs interested in the player. The Bavarians will let Goretzka leave for a fee of €40 million to €50 million.

According to Sky Germany, Thomas Tuchel wants to partner new signing Konrad Laimer with Joshua Kimmich in the middle of the park next season. While Goretzka doesn't want to leave the club yet, lack of game time could change his decision.

Manchester United are interested in the Germany international. After signing Mason Mount from Chelsea earlier this summer, United have set their sights on Goretzka for next season.

Goretzka has so far made 179 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 34 goals and providing 35 assists. The 28-year-old made 40 appearances across competitions during the 2022-23 season, scoring six goals and providing six assists across competitions.

He could prove to be a key addition to the Red Devils' side. Goretzka has also made 53 appearances for the German national team so far in his career, scoring 14 goals.

Andy Cole on Manchester United signing Mason Mount

Manchester United have already completed a blockbuster signing in the summer transfer market, bringing in Mason Mount from Chelsea for £60 million.

The Englishman arrives as an experienced player in the Premier League and also as a UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea. Mount, 24, has already played his first game for the club during the pre-season against Leeds United.

Former United striker Andy Cole is hoping that the English midfielder can have a good first season at the club. Speaking to the club's official media, he said:

“Fingers crossed he can have a good first season. He had a tough end to his Chelsea career, really tough. Coming into [Manchester] United, I think he’s put himself under a little bit of added pressure by taking the number seven shirt."

"But fair play to him, he obviously believes in himself, and I hope it works out for him.”

Cole further spoke about whether Erik ten Hag can help Mount regain his form:

"He [Ten Hag] sees something in him that he likes. He sees something that makes him think ‘I can work with that’. I’m hoping Mount can bring a little something to Manchester United; more energy in the midfield area naturally because I think that’s what his game is based on, getting around the football pitch and things like that.”

Mason Mount, at his best, is an asset for any club. However, he has recently struggled for form, as he contributed just three goals and six assists in 35 appearances across competitions last season for Chelsea.

Under Erik ten Hag's tutelage, the situation can change quickly.