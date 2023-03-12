Brazilian attacker makes final decision amid transfer interest from Barcelona and Arsenal: Reports

Vitor Roque, who currently plies his trade with Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, has shown tremendous potential and has caught the attention of a number of top European clubs, including Arsenal and Barcelona.

According to a recent report from SPORT (via HITC), the highly-talented 18-year-old forward has set his sights on joining Barca in the upcoming transfer window.

While the prospect of playing for Premier League leaders Arsenal may have been appealing, Roque has his heart set on donning the famed Blaugrana jersey.

According to Sport, the Catalan giants are keen on securing Roque's signature, with manager Xavi Hernandez himself giving the green light for the move. Barcelona are convinced that Roque has what it takes to make a huge impact next season and are confident of completing the transfer.

For Arsenal, however, this news is a crushing blow. While they have a reputation for nurturing young talent, it seems that Roque is destined for Spain instead, with Barca offering him the opportunity to shine in La Liga.

The Gunners have shown their prowess in developing young players, with Mikel Arteta's side being the youngest average squad in the Premier League. Perhaps Roque could have been the next jewel in their crown, but it seems that he has his sights set on a move to Catalonia, rather than London.

Rising through the ranks of America Mineiro, Roque joined Cruzeiro in 2019 and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2021. He was signed by Athletico Paranaense a year later on a five-year contract.

Roque made 37 appearances for Paranaense in 2022, scoring eight goals and registering three assists. He also starred in Brazil's winning run at the 2023 under-20 South American Championship, where he scored six goals and registered an assist in eight appearances.

Arsenal retain interest in Barcelona youngster, as Catalan giants look to sell

Ansu Fati may soon find himself headed to either Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur as the Catalans have recently lowered their asking price for the starlet. Joan Laporta, the Blaugrana president, is in dire need of cash to secure the transfer targets that he and Xavi have set their sights on.

Sport (via HITC) reports that Laporta will resort to pillaging the Camp Nou ranks to raise funds, as La Liga is unwilling to allow Barcelona to make any signings without significant sales. The Catalan giants are scrambling to satisfy Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns, and as a result, only six players are untouchable while bids for anyone else are welcome.

Despite Fati's struggles to regain his best form, Barca have faith in the young talent and believe he can reach his previous levels. However, the club will entertain offers exceeding €60m (£53.5m), and it is believed that Arsenal have their sights set on him.

