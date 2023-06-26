Brighton leading race to sign 22-year-old attacker linked with Manchester United: Reports

According to Mike Verweij of Telegraaf, Brighton & Hove Albion are currently in pole position to sign Manchester United target Mohamed Kudus from Ajax. The two clubs have reportedly held talks. Kudus is valued at €45 million.

The 22-year-old was a key player for the Eredivisie side this past season, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists in 42 games across competitions. The Ghanaian has so far made 84 appearances for the Dutch club, scoring 23 goals and providing 11 assists.

Manchester United are also interested in the player as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attack. Kudus has previously worked with Ten Hag in Ajax. Hence, a reunion could have been profiting for both parties.

Brighton, however, are currently in pole position, according to the aforementioned source. Kudus is contracted with Ajax until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Patrice Evra is unhappy with Manchester United's selling process

Manchester United's current owners, the Glazers, have put the club up for sale. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group and Sheikh Jassin Bin Al-Thani's Qatari contingent are currently the leading parties to complete a takeover.

However, the process has been going on for an extended period. Since the Glazers announced their decision in November, there has been nothing concrete yet. Patrice Evra thinks the situation is affecting United's position in the transfer market.

Speaking about the matter, the former full-back said (via The Peoples Person):

"We talk about this deal for how many months now? Since November. I think it is important for the fan, for the player and of course for Erik ten Hag. We don’t know who is going to be the new owner. We are already 20 miles back from Manchester City."

He added:

"Now, the question is: can we stop this circus and find a solution and (have) the owner come as soon as possible? We need to find it now, before the season starts."

He continued:

"When the season starts, it is already too late. Do we know which player is going to come? Do we know which player is going to leave? It is unfair for Erik ten Hag. It brings negative energy around the club.”

United are looking to make moves in the transfer market as the team will be back in the UEFA Champions League next season.

However, without a proper standing in the ownership saga, it will be hard to attract players by giving them a proper idea of the club's project.

