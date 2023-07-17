Chelsea agree deal to sell defender in £7 million transfer: Reports

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have agreed a £7 million fee to sell Ethan Ampadu to Leeds United. The Whites were relegated from the Premier League during the 2022-23 season.

Ampadu is the Blues' longest-serving player at the moment as he joined the Stamford Bridge club from Exeter City back in 2017. He has since made only 12 appearances for Chelsea.

Ampadu spent the 2022-23 season away on loan at Serie B side Spezia. His future looks set to be at Elland Road as the player looks set to be sold to Leeds.

Chelsea are set to travel to the United States for their pre-season tour and Ampadu is not expected to be a part of the side after the recent developments. The Stamford Bridge club have already completed several sales during the summer transfer window.

The likes of Kai Havertz, N'Golo Kante, Eduardo Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, and more have already left the club. Ampadu is expected to join the list soon.

Christian Pulisic took a sly dig at his former club Chelsea

Speaking on Chelsea's sales, Christian Pulisic is a player who also left the club during the summer transfer window. The American joined Serie A giants AC Milan from the Blues.

He made 145 appearances in total for the Stamford Bridge club, scoring 26 goals and providing 21 assists across competitions. Pulisic, however, was short of game time during the 2022-23 season.

He made 30 appearances across competitions, with only 10 of them coming in the starting XI. Pulisic spoke about the lack of opportunity he got at Stamford Bridge. Speaking on the matter, the American said after his move to Milan (via ESPN UK):

"Of course, I would like to think so. Of course, there are definitely times when I wish I could have gotten that, you know, more of an opportunity and been that guy. Yeah, for whatever reason, that's not the case. And like I said, I'm just so excited for this new challenge. And I am definitely ready and up for it."

Pulisic remains a very talented player, a fact that is evident from his Borussia Dortmund stint and also the start of his Blues career. Whether he can rejuvenate his career at AC Milan remains to be seen.