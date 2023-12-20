Chelsea among Premier League clubs interested in signing 24-year-old Real Madrid star: Reports

Andriy Lunin's stint at Real Madrid could be nearing its end, with Chelsea and other Premier League clubs interested in his services, according to El Nacional.

Having been sidelined over the years, Lunin found an unexpected gateway to prominence when Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury ahead of this season. However, Los Blancos opted to snatch up Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan to fill the void left by their number one.

This affected Lunin's game time. With his contract due to expire in June, the Ukrainian goalkeeper was seriously contemplating a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Kepa's injury has seen Real Madrid turn to Lunin to save them, and he has seized this opportunity by delivering impressive performances. He has racked up four clean sheets in nine games across competitions, conceding just six goals.

Lunin's resurgence as Carlo Ancelotti's current first-choice goalkeeper has not gone unnoticed, kindling interest from several English clubs, notably Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The Blues' situation is particularly intriguing, as they facilitated Kepa's move to Madrid, and now find themselves eyeing Lunin as a replacement. Newcastle United are also seriously interested in the goalkeeper due to Nick Pope's four-month absence due to injury.

Amidst this potential tug-of-war for his services, Real Madrid face the need to capitalize on Lunin's performances rather than let him leave on a free transfer. They could also potentially look to anchor him down on a long-term deal, which currently expires in 2025.

Endrick discusses interest in Chelsea ahead of Real Madrid move

Endrick's future was once the subject of intense speculation, but he is set to join Real Madrid upon turning 18 next summer. The youngster candidly expressed his prior interest in the Premier League, specifically Chelsea, where he might have gone instead.

In an interview with The Athletic, Endrick shed light on the factors influencing his decision-making process (via GOAL):

"At one point, there was a lot of talk about Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe for Madrid and that was when there was strong interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain."

He added:

“Of course, they are big and important teams. I am very interested in them and they would be excellent options. I was attracted by the Premier League, the city of London and the fact that English is the economically dominant language in the world. And obviously Chelsea is a strong brand that has won two Champions Leagues.

“I was told that it rains a lot in London, but that wouldn’t be a problem because, as my father used to say, I always liked playing in the rain. But I always made it clear to my agent that my dream was Real Madrid.”

The Blues notably balked at Palmeiras' steep valuation, opting not to pay. This decision opened the door for the Merengues, who agreed to meet the €60 million release clause.