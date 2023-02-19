Chelsea board decide Graham Potter's future amid horrid form: Reports

Chelsea's top brass are reportedly in support of under-fire manager Graham Potter despite the Premier League club's horrific run of form.

Earlier in September last year, Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel after 20 months of association and appointed the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion boss as their new head coach. Potter, who was reportedly the top choice for the job, penned a five-year deal with the west London side.

Since then, Potter has been in charge of 26 matches for the Stamford Bridge outfit, registering just nine wins, seven draws and 10 defeats in the process. The club are currently going through a disappointing spell in the Premier League campaign and are in 10th place with 31 points.

According to The Telegraph journalist Matt Law, the Chelsea board are still in support of Potter at the helm of their club amid below-par form. The bigger immediate challenge for the 47-year-old tactician is to attempt to appease the fans with a quick upturn in results and performances.

The Blues have already been eliminated from both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, and have already lost 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg. The club are currently 10 points off fourth-placed Newcastle United in the Premier League standings.

Chelsea are next scheduled to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League away encounter on Sunday (February 26).

Graham Potter opines on Chelsea's outing during 1-0 PL defeat against Southampton

Speaking after his team's 1-0 Premier League home loss against Southampton on Saturday (February 18), Chelsea boss Graham Potter shared his honest thoughts on the Blues' performance.

"After a 1-0 defeat at home, any criticism you get is understandable. I think we've had a tough period and I think we've had lots of challenges in terms of integrating young players into the Premier League. While results don't go your way it can be tough, that is how it is," he said.

Potter also addressed the rising pressure on his job.

"I'm sure there will be people out there that think I'm the problem, absolutely. I don't think they’re right but I'm not arrogant enough to say their opinion isn't worth articulating. My job is to help the team, keep working through a team period, we've had to make changes and the truth is we took a step back in our performance in the first half. The response in the second half was good, but it wasn't good enough," he added.

