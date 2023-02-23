Chelsea eye surprise replacement for Graham Potter - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement for manager Graham Potter.

The Blues have had a torrid run this season despite spending over £600 million over 17 players in two transfer windows. They are 10th in the Premier League table, a whopping 23 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

The west London side sacked Thomas Tuchel in September and appointed Potter as manager. However, it hasn't worked out well so far as they have won just two of their previous 14 games across competitions.

As per Football Insider, the Chelsea hierarchy are still backing the English manager but that could end if results don't improve soon. They are interested in bringing Zidane to Stamford Bridge if they part ways with Potter.

Potter is seen as a long-term appointment, but there is growing frustration with results.

The French legend is currently without a club after ending his second spell at Real Madrid in 2021. During his first spell with Los Blancos, he won three UEFA Champions League trophies in three seasons.

Zidane was linked with the French national team but Didier Deschamps is set to stay with Les Bleus until the 2024 European Championships at least.

Chelsea, meanwhile, believe Zidane would be a good fit to work with the host of young players available at the club. However, they haven't made any contact with the Frenchman yet as they want to give Potter time to turn things around.

Owen Hargreaves heaps praise on Chelsea target

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been prolific this season, scoring 20 goals in 24 games across competitions. He also scored in his side's 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League clash on February 21.

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes Osimhen could be the next player to join the Premier League for over £100 million in the summer. Speaking on BT Sport, he said:

"He’s probably the next £100million player that will come over to the Premier League. You think about Manchester United or Chelsea. A lot of teams would be desperate to have this guy."

He added:

“He has everything. He’s got size. He’s got speed. He’s got strength. I think any manager would be desperate to have this guy because he gives you everything.”

Only two players have joined Premier League clubs for £100 million or more so far.

Manchester City signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million in 2021. Chelsea, meanwhile, paid Benfica £106 million for Enzo Fernandez in January 2023.

