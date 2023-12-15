Chelsea open to letting attacker leave on loan in January: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to send Nonin Madueke on loan in the January transfer window. The Blues are waiting for offers from the English clubs as they do not have any more overseas loans left as all seven slots are currently occupied.

As per a report in ESPN, Madueke has been made available for loan less than a year after he was signed from PSV. The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster has not been able to find a way into Mauricio Pochettino's side and has been sitting on the bench more often than not.

The Englishman has started just two games for Chelsea this season and has come off the bench in six matches. However, he has accumulated just 205 minutes on the pitch but has scored once.

Madueke has also been dealing with an injury and is currently on the sidelines but Chelsea have not revealed the extent of it. He was also out earlier this season and missed two matches with a muscle injury.

Mauricio Pochettino sends warning to Chelsea players after Noni Madueke video

Mauricio Pochettino was not happy to see a video of Noni Madueke partying while he was out injured earlier this season. The Chelsea manager sent a message to his players and claimed that they needed to avoid going out when they are injured and need to avoid controversies.

The Chelsea boss said (via The Guardian):

“It is clear. This video, we were talking about that with him. I think it is a thing that we need to avoid. All the players need to know that when we are a player of Chelsea to try to avoid these things. It wasn’t a big issue but we always need to avoid these types of situations. I think it is really clear that he needs to avoid it."

He added:

"But he is recovering from the national team and we will see if he is fit and can be involved and selected. But we talk about what you are asking me because it is a thing that the young players need to improve on. Not only him. Many, many players need to be professional and to have respect because of the badge we have here.”

Pochettino continued:

“In my opinion, he is working really hard to get the levels that we want after his injury. He came back from the international break maybe 10 or 12 days ago. Now, he feels well and he is recovered. Now, he is trying to get fit to be on the same level as the team.”

Pochettino has not managed to bring out the best from his Chelsea side this season. The west London outfit are 12th in the Premier League table with seven losses and five wins after 16 matches.