Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is reportedly among a handful of first-team players who could leave the club this summer.

The Blues are preparing for what could be a massive clear-out in their squad when the summer transfer window opens (via ESPN).

Chelsea's new ownership, led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, has overseen a huge investment in the current squad over the two recent windows. The west London side have so far spent a combined total of around £601 million on new signings in two windows.

They brought in players such as Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Wesley Fofana before the start of the season.

Their transfer spending continued last month as well. The likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Benoit Badiashile, and Noni Madueke also joined the Blues.

Heavy recruitment during both windows has now led to a very robust squad at manager Graham Potter's disposal. The Blues are expected to be keen to trim down on their existing squad this summer.

A sizable number of first-team players have been tipped to be put up for sale by the end of the season, one that includes Pulisic.

Boateng Richmond @RichBoat_01 Christian Pulisic is set to lead a summer clearout at Chelsea as the Blues continue a radical overhaul of their squad.



(@ESPN) Christian Pulisic is set to lead a summer clearout at Chelsea as the Blues continue a radical overhaul of their squad. #CFC (@ESPN) 🔴💥 Christian Pulisic is set to lead a summer clearout at Chelsea as the Blues continue a radical overhaul of their squad.#CFC(@ESPN) https://t.co/tCXo8KTrXm

The American winger was the subject of transfer interest from the likes of Newcastle United during the January transfer window (via GiveMeSport).

However, a disappointing injury that he suffered against Manchester City in the Premier League prevented a move from happening.

The winger hasn't been able to maximize his full potential at Chelsea since securing a £58 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. He has been heavily criticized for being very inconsistent with the Blues and hasn't been lucky with injuries as well.

Pulisic has scored 26 goals and provided 21 assists in 136 games for the Blues.

Other names have also been touted to possibly leave this summer, including Ziyech, who had a deadline day move to Paris Saint-Germain collapse in January. Aubameyang is also attracting interest from Los Angeles FC in the MLS as seen in Goal.

Paul Merson speaks on Aubameyang's future at Chelsea

One player who has been tipped to leave Chelsea in the coming months is Gabonese striker Aubameyang.

The veteran forward only recently joined the Blues at the start of the season from Barcelona. However, he hasn't been able to impress at Stamford Bridge and has now fallen down the pecking order at the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea, looking for solutions for Auba as MLS can be an option — but ‘green light’ on player side is still needed as of now. Chelsea and LAFC are still waiting for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to decide on potential MLS move — it’s crucial step to proceed on loan deal.Chelsea, looking for solutions for Auba as MLS can be an option — but ‘green light’ on player side is still needed as of now. Chelsea and LAFC are still waiting for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to decide on potential MLS move — it’s crucial step to proceed on loan deal. 🔵🇺🇸 #CFCChelsea, looking for solutions for Auba as MLS can be an option — but ‘green light’ on player side is still needed as of now. https://t.co/nm9a2uWs8I

Speaking about the player's future, pundit Paul Merson believes that the striker isn't really what the Blues need despite his wealth of experience. He said:

"When Aubameyang came on as a substitute and was taken off, that was the end for him at Chelsea. It’s all right when you do it to a youngster but when you do it to an experienced player, there’s no way back. Don’t get me wrong – he’s been an unbelievable player over the years, but he wasn’t what Chelsea needed at the time.”

Aubameyang has scored just three goals in 17 appearances for the Blues this season.

Poll : 0 votes