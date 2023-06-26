Chelsea reject offer from Galatasaray to sell attacker: Reports 

Chelsea have declined an offer from Turkish side Galatasaray to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to The Telegraph's Matt Law, the Blues have rejected the offer as they hope to receive a transfer fee for the 34-year-old. The report claims further that there is interest from Saudi Arabia for the Gabonese striker.

The west London side have enjoyed a great connection with the Middle East this window. The likes of Hakim Ziyech (Al-Nassr), Edouard Mendy (Al-Hilal), and Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Ahli) have all departed Stamford Bridge for the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea signed Aubameyang from Barcelona on a €12 million deal in the summer of 2022. The forward signed a two-year deal with the club but failed to play a notable role for the side in the season.

He made just 22 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and one assist. He was dropped off the team's Champions League squad for the knockout rounds after the arrival of multiple signings in the January window.

The Evening Standard reported earlier that Aubameyang is said to prefer a move back to Barcelona. However, the Blaugrana are unwilling to pay a transfer fee for the striker so the Blues may be discouraged to sell him to the La Liga side.

They received an offer from MLS side Los Angeles FC in the winter window but Aubameyang eventually rejected the offer.

La Liga striker set to undergo medical and sign for Chelsea

Jackson is expected to complete a move to Stamford Bridge.

Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson is close to completing a move to Chelsea.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth confirmed that Jackson will be unveiled as a Blues player in the coming days. He said:

"I'm told this morning that it's an eight-year contract in keeping with the big contracts that Chelsea are giving to, in particular, these young players that they're signing, at Stamford Bridge."

He added:

"So I think this one is getting closer, even though there are a few loose ends still to tie up both on the personal terms and on the structure of payments, but the medical is done.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the west London side have paid slightly more than the player's €35 million release clause. However, the payments are said to be in a more favorable format for the Blues. Jackson will sign an eight-year deal with the club.

The striker is expected to be a key addition to the squad alongside Christopher Nkunku, who arrived from RB Leipzig. Jackson contributed 13 goals and five assists in 38 games across competitions for Villarreal last season.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that the pair will be able to solve the side's problems in attack. Chelsea had a terrible 2022-23 season, where they managed to score just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games.

