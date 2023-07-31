Chelsea star with £45 million price-tag ready to leave Stamford Bridge as Blues close in on 25-year-old signing: Reports

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is reportedly set to leave the club, as the Blues are closing in on signing Axel Disasi from French club AS Monaco.

The west London club have been tipped to land a new centre-back following the injury suffered by Wesley Fofana. The French defender suffered an ACL injury, ruling him out for a lengthy period.

Chelsea are now poised to add a replacement, especially at the right-center-back position where they are currently left with the duo of Thiago Silva and Chalobah.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Blues are closing in on signing Disasi from Monaco for a transfer fee in the region of €45 million.

The 25-year-old is regarded as one of Ligue 1 best centre-backs and is expected to add a lot of qualify to Mauricio Pochettino's team.

However, the imminent arrival of Disasi at Stamford Bridge could bring an end to the stay of Cobham graduate Chalobah. The English defender looks set to be behind the pecking order at Chelsea.

The Blues are also said to be willing to allow Chalobah to leave on a permanent basis this summer. They have slapped a £45 million fee on him, as per Evening Standard.

So far, only Italian giants Inter Milan have shown strong interest in signing the 22-year-old defender as per Football.London. However, their relationship with Chelsea in recent times hasn't been encouraging enough to show if a deal can materialize. This is due to their dealings regarding Romelu Lukaku as the striker's future still hangs in the balance.

Chalobah, meanwhile, made 33 appearances for the Blues last season, while helping his side eight clean sheets.

He has also made four appearances in the Blues' preseason fixtures so far, putting on the captain's armband in their 5-0 win against Wrexham.

Mauricio Pochettino makes demand for experienced signings at Chelsea

The Blues head coach has hinted that his team could make do with more experience, especially in midfield. He made this known during an interview after his side's 2-0 victory against Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series on July 31.

Pochettino gave his voice to the club's recent transfer activities, sighting the need for Chelsea to add more experience to their midfield department.

Reacting to the signing of 19-year-old Lesley Ugochukwu, as reported by The Mirror, he said:

"Also with midfield, if you add a 19-year-old is that okay? I think you're still talking about, we need experience in midfield."

"I have the information you have. My information is a player that is from France that maybe they sign with the idea to send on loan. The information was already in your laptop. If I say numbers I can create a problem."

Pochettino insisted that Chelsea's hierarchy are working hard to strengthen the team in all departments:

"For me it's important, the club is working really hard to improve all of the areas, the right profiles to make the squad strong. The club is working really hard to find the right profile."

Chelsea parted ways with Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante this summer while losing Jorginho in January. Hence, the need for experience in midfield is evident.