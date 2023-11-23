Chelsea star ready to follow Mateo Kovacic and join Manchester City - Reports

Chelsea could reportedly engage in a transfer Manchester City over the transfer of Blues defender Ian Maatsen in 2024. They engaged in two transfers last summer with Mateo Kovacic joining Manchester City from Chelsea while Cole Palmer made the reverse switch.

Manchester City are in need of left-back cover, with Pep Guardiola often playing one of Josko Gvardiol or Nathan Ake in the position. The Spanish manager is has not used young Sergio Gomez much, who has failed to nail down a regular spot in the squad.

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen had an impressive season on loan at Burnley during the 2022-23 campaign, earning a place in the Championship Team of the Season. He returned to his parent club ahead of this season, and played a prominent role for Mauricio Pochettino's side in preseason.

Chelsea have an abundance of left-back options, and the 21-year-old was played in more advanced positions in their US tour. Pochettino hailed his intelligence and understanding of the game, and kept him as a part of the squad for the season.

Maatsen was the subject of a reported deadline day permanent bid from Burnley but he allegedly refused to join the Clarets, preferring to stay in London. The youngster is, however, unhappy with his role at the club, and is ready to move elsewhere if the chance presents itself, as per Football Insider.

Pochettino has handed Maatsen nine appearances this season, with only two of them being starts for the Blues. The resurgence of Marc Cucurella and form of Levi Colwill for the Blues have contributed to the youngster failing to play regularly as first-choice Ben Chilwell is currently out injured.

Chelsea and Manchester City on good business terms

Chelsea and Manchester City have done plenty of business together in recent years, with Guardiola making it clear that he does not mind selling players to rivals. The first signing of the Boehly-Clearlake era at Chelsea was Raheem Sterling, who was a cult hero at the Etihad Stadium.

This summer, both sides did more business together, with the Blues picking up 21-year-old Palmer and Kovacic going the other way. Palmer has been a revelation this season, with four goals and two assists for the Blues, while Kovacic has failed to nail down a starting berth at the Etihad.

Chelsea are playing catch-up to the treble winners, having failed to perform at a consistently good level in recent years. Their last game against City, however, ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw, showing that Pochettino's side are ready to rub shoulders with the big boys of England.