Chelsea strike deal with revolutionary app as they eye next stage in scouting - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly investing in the next stage of scouting, as they have struck a deal with revolutionary AI app aiScout, an innovative mobile app for identifying talent in football.

According to Mirror, the app enables aspiring footballers to upload videos showing off their skills and this will offer clubs a new way to discover hidden talents.

Unlike traditional scouting methods that rely heavily on evaluating players personally, aiScout will offer clubs like Chelsea and Burnley access to a vast, growing database.

Currently, the app boasts nearly 100,000 players, with projections suggesting that aiScout will have millions of users globally by 2025. This is much more than the reach of a typical scout, who may only reach 2,000 players in a season.

aiScout has had some success in recent times with players like Jez Davies and Ben Greenwood. Davies, initially let go by Tottenham Hotspur, used the platform to secure a professional contract with Burnley. Greenwood used the app to get a 10-week stint at Chelsea's academy and he now plays for Bournemouth.

Richard Felton-Thomas, aiScout’s director of sports science, explained the need for the app (via Mirror):

“Mobile phones are the most democratized piece of tech in the world. Young people are getting them earlier and earlier and it’s glued to their face for 90 percent of the time. So the idea was how can we use that to get information that is objective and benchmarkable that is useful to scouts?”

However, he noted that in-person observation was still important:

“It’s a question the clubs we engage with will mostly ask: what does it mean for jobs and what does it look like in 10 years? But there are things, the intangibles, that you still have to watch in person. How do players deal with adversity? How do they react with teammates? How do they react to game situations? There are intricacies that still need to be watched.”

Chelsea make defensive reinforcements a priority for 2024

Chelsea are actively seeking to add to their defensive lineup this year, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. There is uncertainty about Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah's future, and their search for a defender is reportedly influenced by the 24-year-old's potential exit.

Romano explained (via GiveMeSport):

“I think Chelsea are looking for a new defender in general. It could be this window or in the summer. But Chelsea are looking into the centre-back market because they want to sign a player in that position, especially if Chalobah leaves."

He added:

"So, the idea is to go for that kind of player, a centre-back with a good personality. So, they already know what they want in that position, and they're looking at the centre-back market. But it's not guaranteed to be the winter window because many players are unavailable.”

The Blues will next be in action on Tuesday (January 23) when they face Middlesbrough in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.