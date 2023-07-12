Chelsea target prefers move to join Arsenal: Reports

According to Le10Sport, Chelsea target Gabri Veiga prefers a move to Arsenal. Veiga has emerged as a top target for several European clubs.

The midfielder caught the attention of top clubs with his performances for Celta Vigo during the 2022-23 season. The 21-year-old made 39 appearances across competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.

Veiga played 36 La Liga matches and was a key player for the team. The 21-year-old also spent the majority of the summer break on international duty with Spain's under-21 side.

Overall, Veiga has been a key player for the La Liga club in recent seasons. He has been linked with moves to several Premier League clubs. The aforementioned report suggested that the player prefers Arsenal over the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners are keen on bolstering their midfield as Granit Xhaka has left the club. Emile-Smith Rowe was out for the majority of the last campaign due to injuries. While the Gunners have already signed Kai Havertz and are on the verge of completing a deal for Declan Rice, Veiga could turn out to be a key addition to the team.

Pat Nevin thinks Arsenal did a great piece of business by signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Kai Havertz has already completed a move to the Emirates. The German joins the Gunners as an experienced player in the Premier League. He was a key player during his Stamford Bridge.

However, Havertz often caught strays for his performances for the Blues. That said, former Chelsea player Pat Nevin thinks the Blues didn't use Havertz in his best position. Nevin further added that Mikel Arteta can get the best out of him.

Nevin told OLBG:

"I think Havertz could still be one of the greatest players of his generation. He was playing at centre-forward at Chelsea and that is not his strongest position. Playing there really took away the strongest parts of his game."

He added:

"Arsenal have sealed an absolute cracker of a deal with Havertz. I’m really confident that Mikel Arteta will be able to get the best out of him as well. Arsenal’s team for next season is already looking extremely good. I think replacing Granit Xhaka in midfield as well is a big upgrade."

Nevin further said:

"Even though he scored the winner for Chelsea in the Club World Cup and the Champions League, we still have not seen the best of him. Arsenal have got a great player. While I think Chelsea may have got the better deal in terms of selling Mount, I think Arsenal have got the better deal by signing Havertz."

Havertz was considered among the best youngsters in world football during his Bayer Leverkusen stint. Whether the German can get back to his best remains to be seen.

