Chelsea willing to part ways with 6 first team players to complete the permanent signing of Joao Felix -Reports

According to Sportsmole, Chelsea are willing to offload six players to secure Joao Felix as a permanent signing in the summer. Felix is currently on loan from Atletico Madrid until June and has impressed during his short stint at the club.

The Blues are looking to pay Atletico Felix's asking price, which is just over €150 million, and sign the player on a permanent basis.

In a bid to do so, the west Londoners are looking to sell six players to raise funds. Their shortlist of players to be sold has a few surprising names. The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Christian Pulisic feature on the list. Mason Mount is surprisingly on that list as well.

Both Aubameyang and Koulibaly joined the Stamford Bridge-based club in the summer. Koulibaly has failed to replicate the standards he displayed during his time at Napoli. Aubameyang, on the other hand, has been frozen out of the team by Potter.

The likes of Gallagher and Ziyech are only bit-part players for the Blues. Pulisic, meanwhile, has been sidelined with an injury. The arrivals of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Felix might end his time at the club.

Mount, however, has been one of the club's most important players in recent times. He has been a regular fixture under Graham Potter as well. The 24-year-old, though, has failed to hit his best form. Mount has scored three goals and has provided six assists in 32 matches this campaign.

Felix is a pacey and skilful winger and could prove to be a handful in the Premier League. Given that he is only 23, the player has the better part of his career lying ahead. Hence, it's understandable why Chelsea might be interested in signing the player on a permanent transfer.

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling reacted to the win against Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea earned a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 to secure their spot in the quarter-finals.

They lost the first leg at Signal Iduna Park by a scoreline of 1-0. Raheem Sterling scored the first goal of the must-win game at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking after the game, Sterling said (via Chelsea's official website):

"It was a massive performance. We had to dig deep. We took our chances and recently we just haven’t had the luck, Tonight, we felt it as a team, we knew we could do it. Kai [Havertz] did it for us in the end."

Kai Havertz scored from the penalty spot to secure the Blues' qualification to the next round.

