Cristiano Ronaldo becomes shareholder in Portugal’s most powerful audiovisual medium, COFINA: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has broadened his business prowess, acquiring a significant stake in COFINA, Portugal's prominent audiovisual entity, according to OKDiario. The superstar forward is now at the helm of a media empire, controlling 30 percent of COFINA's shares.

It's certainly a major step away from his income ventures in bottled water, football, and lavish hotel complexes.

Known for its popular CMTV channel and the widely read Correio da Manha newspaper, COFINA isn't a minor player. Indeed, as a significant shareholder, Cristiano Ronaldo is now arguably one of the most powerful men in Portugal. It was revealed by a source conversant with the matter (via OKDiariao):

"COFINA MEDIA has been looking for investors for a few months. It is the most watched cable network in the country. Its average audience is around 6 percent, doubling its main competitors, CNN Portugal and SIC NOTÍCIAS, and quadrupling RTP3, the state-owned news channel."

The CEO of COFINA Media Luis Santana also stated:

"Having Cristiano with us, the best footballer in history, a unique athlete, who projects values such as demand, rigor, work and resilience, is an honor."

Cristiano Ronaldo is already an indomitable presence in sports and business. Now, with a significant stake in TV within Portugal, he could potentially help in reshaping the country's discourse and cultural narratives.

Cristiano Ronaldo's under-construction mansion ruffles neighbourhood feathers

Ronaldo's real estate seems to be causing quite a stir among his neighbours, with the construction of his opulent Lisbon mansion making local residents unhappy. As reported by Football Transfers, the lavish project, launched three years earlier, still has a year to go before its completion.

Originally estimated to set the Al-Nassr superstar back by a cool £10 million, the cost of this modern-day palace has now skyrocketed to an eye-watering £28 million. However, the elaborate scale of the project appears to have irked his less enthusiastic neighbours.

One of the disgruntled residents, venting their frustration to the Look Magazine, commented (via Daily Post):

"They’ve been building for three years. The house is so big it looks like a hospital. My street has been closed for months, my garden is full of dust. All because of Pharaoh Ronaldo’s pyramid."

The Portuguese superstar has enjoyed a record-breaking career with powerhouse clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid. Although he currently plays for Al-Nassr, it is believed that his next move could be to the sprawling mansion for his retirement.

