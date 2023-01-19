Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez struggling to hire private chef for £17m retirement mansion in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are struggling to recruit a private chef for their £17 million mansion in Portugal due to the couple’s exorbitant demands, MailOnline has reported.

Ronaldo is currently building a lavish mansion in Quinta da Marinha, Portugal. The construction of the mansion, which is being dubbed his retirement sanctuary, is set to be completed in June 2023.

It has been reported that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is spending an eye-popping £17 million to build the perfect home for his family. However, despite the huge budget, things have not been flowing as smoothly as anticipated.

According to MailOnline, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have found it difficult to hire the perfect chef. It has been reported that Ronaldo is offering £4,500 per month for the job, but there have been no takers as of yet.

Reports in Portugal have claimed that the hunt has been dragging on due to Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s demands. The couple is looking for a chef who is not only adept in preparing traditional Portuguese dishes but can also expertly prepare international cuisines, such as sushi. It has been reported that Ronaldo’s under-construction mansion will have a designated area to prepare Japanese dishes.

Given their particular requirements, it will not be easy for a chef to cater to their needs. It will be interesting to see how long Ronaldo and Georgina have to wait to get their dream cook.

Cristiano Ronaldo expected to spend £250,000 in posh Saudi Arabian hotel

Shocking the footballing fraternity, Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in January. The superstar has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Middle Eastern club and is expected to earn around $200 million/year (£162.21 million/year) during his stay at Al Nassr.

As per The Mirror, Ronaldo has been hunting for his permanent residence in Saudi Arabia but has not had any luck so far. As his search continues, the former Manchester United man has made a luxurious suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh’s Kingdom Tower his home.

It has been reported that the 37-year-old has booked the suite for a month, with his final bill expected to reach £250,000 by the time he checks out. Given how much Cristiano Ronaldo is splurging every day, Four Seasons might be keen to hold on to their patron for a little longer.

