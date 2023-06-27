Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to have Netflix show renewed for third season: Reports

In what amounts to a blockbuster sequel in real life, reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is poised to grace our screens once more. It has been revealed that her highly acclaimed Netflix show 'I Am Georgina' has been approved for a third season.

The Spanish model, well-known for her captivating presence both on and off camera, has already unveiled two seasons. According to Eldesmarque, the third act appears to be in the pipeline, much to the delight of her rapidly expanding fanbase.

Rodriguez's fascinating day-to-day life, the bond she shares with her children, her professional excursions, her romantic life, and her precious moments all come alive in her storytelling. For the fans of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, whispers of fresh episodes will be very good news.

According to Eldesmarque, the third season is expected to explore her new life in Saudi Arabia, a recent relocation spurred by Ronaldo's two-year contract with Al Nassr.

The couple bid farewell to Manchester, setting sail for new adventures in the Middle Eastern kingdom. The storylines will trace Georgina Rodriguez's adaptation to her new surroundings, interspersed with her professional globetrotting.

At the heart of it all, her friends—who have played a key role in her life and series—promise to return in the new season, as will her role as a doting mother. The series has proved to be a boon, not only for Netflix, given its tremendous success but also for Georgina Rodriguez.

Her social media presence has skyrocketed in parallel with the series' popularity. Her Instagram account now boasts of 50 million followers, nearly twice the count at the series' launch. Meanwhile, Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo are currently enjoying a family vacation this summer.

The model frequently posts about their idyllic days spent onboard a boat with their children. Cristiano Ronaldo, in the meantime, is making the most of his downtime in the tranquil sea, recharging himself after his new move to Saudi Arabia season.

No doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo will be maximizing his enjoyment on this holiday, considering his reporting to pre-season training with Al-Nassr in July is just around the corner. This recent vacation follows a monumental milestone in Ronaldo's career, as he became the first male footballer to accumulate 200 caps on the international stage.

This landmark game was made all the more special with Ronaldo scoring the decisive 89th-minute goal against Iceland, reduced to 10 men at the time. This late winner increased his international goal tally to an astounding 123 and marked his fifth in the ongoing qualifiers.

Upon his return to Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo will find some familiar company in the form of his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has inked a deal with Al-Ittihad, adding another big-name star to the constellation of talents in the Saudi league.

