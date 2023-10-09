Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to sue 2 TV networks for 'gold digger' and 'self-interested' claims: Reports 

According to Bolivian news outlet El Deber, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez will go to trial later this week in Spain to sue two TV networks for violating her privacy and attacking her character.

Rodriguez has become one of the most famous celebrities in the world since she started dating the Portugal ace in 2016. She boasts more than 50 million followers on Instagram, has her own Netflix series 'Soy Georgina', and is a successful model and brand ambassador.

With a reported net worth of $10 million, it's safe to say she has paved a prosperous career path for herself. In the two seasons of 'Soy Georgina', the 29-year-old delves into her personal life and shares details that she wants the general public to know.

However, this hasn't stopped numerous testimonies from former colleagues, friends, and relatives from being broadcasted by various TV networks in Spain. These people have focused on the negativity of Georgina Rodriguez's past, labeling her a 'gold digger', 'self-interested', and not being a 'good daughter' to her father.

Moreover, they also alleged the Spanish model wanted to become a millionaire from the beginning and would do anything to reach her goal - including forgetting her roots.

These media attacks over the past two years have reportedly overwhelmed Rodriguez, as she only wanted to talk about her life from 2017 onwards - after she met Cristiano Ronaldo.

Georgina Rodriguez allegedly filed a lawsuit against two unnamed Spanish TV networks in 2021. As per Spanish newspaper ABC, she will finally go on trial later this week against these networks in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez admits she follows Japanese CEO's methods to attract money and abundance

As per Clarin, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez revealed she follows a strict, daily ritual in order to receive more money and abundance.

The 29-year-old currently lives with Cristiano Ronaldo and their five children in a luxurious mansion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The couple are extremely successful in their respective trades, with neither showing any signs of slowing down.

During an episode of 'Soy Georgina', the Spanish model admitted she believes in the power of attraction, always visualizing herself as a successful person.

Georgina Rodriguez followed Japanese CEO Marie Kondo's idealogy by not accumulating objects in the house that aren't needed as they don't allow energy to 'flow' through the house.

She also fills a container with three liters of water and basil leaves and lets it sit overnight. In the morning, Rodriguez cleans the floor of her house with that water to receive more money and success.