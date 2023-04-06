Erik ten Hag decides to transfer list 3 Manchester United stars to fund potential incomings: Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly instructed the club to sell Donny van de Beek, Víctor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes.net, the Red Devils are aware that they need to buy some top-tier players to fight on all fronts in the 2023-24 season. But before they bring in fresh faces, they need to lighten the dressing room and remove players that Ten Hag does not deem indispensable.

It has been claimed that the Dutch coach has identified Van de Beek, Lindelof and Maguire as the three players he does not want in his squad next season. The three players reportedly have potential suitors not only in the Premier League but also in the five major European leagues. This is why Manchester United are hopeful of earning millions from their sales.

Once these transfers are taken care of, they will use the money to lure in important players in the summer transfer window. It has been claimed that United already have a list of players they want for the 2023-24 campaign.

None of the three players have featured frequently under Ten Hag this season. Lindelof, who has fallen behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the pecking order, has only played 22 games for the Mancunians in all competitions. Skipper Maguire has appeared 24 times across competitions. Lastly, Van de Beek, who is currently nursing a knee injury, has played 10 games.

None of the three players have scored this season.

Erik ten Hag reveals why Anthony Martial did not start in Manchester United’s win over Brentford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Anthony Martial was not fit enough to start in their win over Brentford on Wednesday night (April 5). He looked rather mediocre after coming on as a substitute in the 71st minute.

The 20-time English champions picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Brentford at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford’s 27th-minute strike separating the two teams. The hosts looked predictable at times and ended the match with only three shots on target.

It looked like they could have benefitted from Martial’s quick feet and intelligent movements from the start, but Ten Hag claimed that he simply was not fit enough to start the game.

When asked why Martial was left on the bench, Ten Hag replied (via Manchester Evening News):

“He was an option but I don't think in this moment he is game fit enough to have a start.

“Obviously, when you see Anthony Martial's record over the last years, you have to be really careful to plan it. So I don't want to take that risk because I know when he is on the pitch he has a great impact on our performance.”

Having recovered from a hip injury, Martial made a cameo off the bench in last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United. He hasn't started a match for Manchester United since January 14 and hasn’t played the full 90 minutes since January 2021.

Poll : 0 votes