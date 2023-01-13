Erik ten Hag ‘shocked’ by response from fans towards his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo situation at Manchester United: Reports 

Erik ten Hag is reportedly shocked at Manchester United fans backing him over Cristiano Ronaldo in the saga. The Dutchman was also backed by the club after they released the Portuguese star from his contract n November.

According to a report in the Independent, Ten Hag did not expect most fans to side with him in the saga. He has been moved by the reception from the fans, who have switched words in the Viva Ronaldo chants and used to for Alejandro Garnacho.

The Portuguese star forced his exit from the club after dropping an explosive interview with Piers Morgan before heading to the FIFA World Cup. He attacked the club and claimed that he had no respect for the manager as he did not get any from the Dutchman.

"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo's release

Erik ten Hag spoke about Manchester United releasing Cristiano Ronaldo and claimed that there was no other way. He believes that the player knew what he was doing and did not have to discuss things with the board.

Ten Hag said:

"I think it was quite clear after [the interview] that he had to leave. I think we didn't have to discuss it. It was quite clear. Richard [Arnold], John [Murtough], me. Yes [he watched Cristiano Ronaldo's interview]. Not all of it. I have seen most of it."

He continued:

"I have to do it. It is part of my job to do it. I went to UEFA [for the coaches' convention] when it came out. I wanted him [Ronaldo] to stay from the first moment until now. He wanted to leave, it was quite clear. And when a player definitely doesn't want to be in this club then he has to go, clear."

Ten Hag continued:

"The [Ronaldo] interview I think, as a club, you can't accept. There will be consequences. To make that step he knew the consequences. Before he never told me [he wanted to leave]. During the season there was no window but until that moment [the interview] he [Ronaldo] never told me 'I want to leave'."

Manchester United have done well since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club, while the Portuguese has not found a UEFA Champions League side interested in him and ended up joining Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

