Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign 26-year-old forward, Red Devils could activate special contract clause: Reports

Erik ten Hag reportedly wants Manchester United to sign 26-year-old Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele this summer.

The Frenchman has been a key player for the Catalan club in recent seasons. While he struggled during the initial phases of his career at Barca, Dembele has regained his form. He has been a key player under manager Xavi Hernandez. He scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 35 matches across competitions last season.

Dembele's current contract with Barca will run out in 2024. He has a release clause of €100 million but that sum will reduce to €50 million in the coming days.

Hence, according to El Nacional, he has emerged as a target for top European clubs, including Manchester United. The pacey and skillful winger could become a real handful to deal with in the Premier League.

United will play in the UEFA Champions League during the 2023-24 season. Hence, Ten Hag is keen on bolstering his side's ranks. Adding Dembele could prove to be a great addition to the team.

Barca, though, are not expected to sell the player and as per Fabrizio Romano, they are already preparing a new contract for the Frenchman.

Casemiro spoke about Manchester United's team effort

Since his arrival from Real Madrid last summer, Casemiro has been a key player for Manchester United. The Brazilian has scored seven goals and has provided six assists in 51 games across competitions.

He has been a solid presence in the middle of the park alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen. Speaking about the team's defensive duties, the former Real Madrid star recently said (via United's official website):

"At the end of the day, we’re here to try and win the ball back. "I think we’re always in and around defensive areas, and always aiming to help out our centre-backs and also David [De Gea] too, to try to prevent the ball getting through to him."

Casemiro added:

"But I’m fortunate too that my team-mates help me out and that I always get a hand from the other lads. It’s impossible to defend by yourself, so I can always count on help from our defenders."

United finished third in the Premier League this past season. They also finished as the runner-up in the FA Cup and won the Carabao Cup. With Manchester United back in the UEFA Champions League next season, Casemiro, a five-time winner, could be a key player.

