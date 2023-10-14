Ex-Arsenal defender could face Manchester United again if he completes rumored free transfer: Reports

Former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos could be gearing up for a move to Bayern Munich, potentially facing off against Manchester United once more if recent reports hold true.

The Greek footballer has been without a club since his contract with Olympiacos concluded in June. However, rumors suggest Bayern is eyeing Sokratis to bolster their defensive lineup amid an ongoing injury crisis.

As revealed by the German publication Bild (via The Sun), Bayern Munich are contemplating the acquisition of Sokratis to address their defensive woes. The German champions have been grappling with several injuries to key players, particularly in the center-back position. Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano, regulars in Bayern's defense, find themselves sidelined due to injuries.

Matthijs de Ligt is currently contending with a knee problem, while Dayot Upamecano suffered a hamstring injury during a recent match against Freiburg. These setbacks have left the Bavarians in dire need of defensive reinforcements, and Sokratis Papastathopoulos has emerged as a potential solution.

One intriguing aspect of this possible reunion is the strong relationship between Sokratis and Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel. The two previously worked together at Borussia Dortmund, where Sokratis accumulated 198 appearances during his five-year tenure with the club before moving to Arsenal in 2018.

This prior working experience could make Sokratis an appealing choice for Tuchel's defense as they prepare to face Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League.

Sokratis's professional journey saw him spend three years at Arsenal, where the center-back made 69 appearances, scoring six goals and providing two assists. With the potential opportunity to join Bayern Munich on the horizon, Sokratis Papastathopoulos may soon be back in the limelight of European football.

Arsenal and Manchester United mark a rising interest in Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi has found himself at the center of speculations. The 23-year-old central defender has garnered attention from Arsenal and Manchester United, leaving many to wonder whether his future lies beyond Selhurst Park.

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy has expressed his conviction that Guehi's departure from Crystal Palace is imminent (via CaughtOffside):

“As a center-half for Palace, he looks the real deal. I’d be amazed if he wasn’t gone in the summer, he’s a Champions League-level player. And for me right now, he’d be in the England eleven.”

Clubs like Arsenal are said to have a keen interest in acquiring his services. The Gunners are searching for defensive reinforcements, and Guehi's name stands out prominently. However, Arsenal aren't the only major club keeping a watchful eye on Guehi, as Manchester United have also been linked to the defender.

The Red Devils' interest is particularly noteworthy as they seek to fortify their defensive ranks. With Harry Maguire's possible departure looming, Guehi presents an attractive solution to bolster the backline.