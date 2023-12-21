Former Arsenal star ready to replace Jadon Sancho at Manchester United - Reports

Former Arsenal forward Donyell Malan is reportedly interested in potentially joining Manchester United in January if Jadon Sancho leaves the club.

Sancho has been outcasted from the Red Devils' first team since his public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager questioned the winger's commitment in training. Sancho then put up a social media post denying such claims and said that he was being scapegoated.

The Englishman hasn't made a single appearance for Manchester United since and is expected to leave the club in January. As per Daily Express (via Football Transfers), Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a move for their former winger.

However, the German side are unwilling to pay a transfer fee for him. Hence, a potential swap move could see Malen join the Red Devils in January. The Dutch winger is interested in a move to Old Trafford as well.

Malen has some experience of English football, having spent two years with Arsenal's youth setup. He made 57 appearances for Arsenal's YL, U18, and U21 sides, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists before joining PSV U21 in 2017.

Malen joined Dortmund in 2021 following Sancho's move to United and has since registered 25 goals and 16 assists in 96 games for them.

Gabby Agbonlahor compares Manchester United attackers and Arsenal's Kai Havertz

The Gunners signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea in the summer for a reported fee of £65 million. He struggled at the start of his Arsenal career but has scored four goals in 17 Premier League games, helping his side to the top of the league.

On the other hand, Manchester United's attackers have struggled immensely this season. Rasmus Hojlund, who arrived from Atalanta for reportedly £72 million, has yet to score in the league after 13 appearances.

Touching upon his, Agbonlahor slammed the Red Devils' attack, saying on talkSPORT (via Football365):

“Here’s a crazy stat for you. Antony, Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Sancho – four Premier League goals between them. And Havertz, who hasn’t had a great season, four.

"What does that say about those guys though? It’s not good enough, they’re going through each game, ‘Haven’t scored, no problem, haven’t scored, no problem’."

He added:

“You’re playing for Manchester United, you’re earning crazy money, big transfer fees, they need to be getting more stick, these players, because it’s not good enough.

“That’s why Manchester United are where they are, you can’t blame it on the defence anymore, the defence is getting a bit better.”

The Red Devils are seventh in the table, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal after 17 games.