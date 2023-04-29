How much are Qatar consortium bidding to buy Manchester United? Fresh reports reveal world record latest bid from the NINE TWO Foundation

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani-led Qatar consortium have made their third bid to buy Manchester United. They have reportedly tabled a world-record offer and want total control of the Red Devils.

As per multiple reports in the United Kingdom, NINE TWO Foundation have made a stunning bid of over £5 billion. They have also pledged to remove all of the club's debt - something they have promised since the start of the process.

Manchester United and Raine Group had set a new deadline of Friday, 28 April, 10pm, for the third round of bids, and both interested parties have submitted their offers. The NINE TWO Foundation will have to battle Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS for control of the Red Devils.

The Glazers are yet to make a decision but are also open to financial investments that would allow them to keep control of the Old Trafford side.

NINE TWO Foundation keen on getting full control of Manchester United

NINE TWO Foundation have been in the race to buy Manchester United from the Glazers since the process of selling the club began. They released a statement highlighting their plans for the club and it read:

"Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchèster United Football Club. The bid plans to return the Club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchèster United Football Club once more."

It continued:

"The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience, and the communities the Club supports."

NINE TWO Foundation added:

"The vision of the bid is for Manchèster United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence and regarded as the greatest football club in the world. More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops."

Manchester United fans have been furious with the Glazers for putting the club into massive debt. It is reported that the debt has risen to nearly €600 million and the Qatar consortium have pledged to clear it.

