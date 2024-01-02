"I feel he's staying" - La Liga manager confirms transfer stance on midfielder amid Barcelona interest

Girona manager Michel feels Aleix Garcia will be staying at the club despite being linked with a January move to Barcelona.

Garcia, 26, has turned out to be a key player for Girona this season. The central midfielder has scored three goals and has provided four assists in 18 La Liga appearances so far this term.

The Catalunyan side have taken fans aback with their extraordinary performances this season, securing 45 points from 18 league games. They are second in the table, tied on points with leaders Real Madrid.

Garcia has attracted interest from La Liga giants Barcelona. According to reports, Garcia has a €12 million release clause in his Girona contract, making him an affordable option for La Blaugrana.

Michel has now made his stance clear on Garcia's future, telling the media that he feels the player would stay at the club. He added that it would be difficult for him to see Garcia leave. Michel said (quotes via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“I feel that Aleix won’t leave us. Honestly, I’d hurt if Aleix left. I don’t say that because of Barça, but just because we’d lose a key player for us. But again, I feel he’s staying.”

Garcia is a Spain international and has so far made one appearance for La Roja's senior team. The midfielder has previously represented clubs like Manchester City and Villarreal in the past. His current deal with Girona runs until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are keeping a close eye on the winter transfer market to reinforce their squad. With his €12 million release clause, Garcia is a plausible option for the Catalan club as it would also help them comply with the FFP rules.

Frenkie de Jong addresses his Barcelona future

Since his 2019 move from Ajax, Frenkie de Jong has become one of the most important players for Barcelona. The Dutch midfielder is a constant presence in the middle of the pitch for La Blaugrana.

Given De Jong's immense talent and quality, unsurprisingly, other top European clubs are also interested in the 26-year-old's services. Manchester United have long been known to be a massive admirer of the player. De Jong, though, sees his future nowhere else, but at Barca.

The Dutch superstar said (quotes via Barca Universal):

“I’m at the club I’ve always dreamed of joining. I am very satisfied at Barcelona. It’s always difficult to say. For now, I feel good here.”

De Jong has so far made 195 appearances for Barcelona since his 2019 move, scoring 16 goals and providing 21 assists. This season, he has played 12 matches, scoring only once.