Inter Milan interested in signing Arsenal star valued at €40 million: Reports

Inter Milan are said to have joined the race to acquire Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, whose value skyrocketed due to his successful loan spell with Stade de Reims. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via HITC), Inter will take on AC Milan in pursuit of the striker, who has attracted their attention.

Balogun, 21, is having a standout season with Reims, bagging 10 goals and two assists in 16 Ligue 1 games and breaking several records. His impressive performances have understandably caught the attention of several top clubs, although the two Italian outfits have shown the most interest.

The Gunners reportedly value Balogun, a product of their Hale End academy, at £34 million (€40 million). The loanee is unlikely to return to Arsenal permanently due to tough competition from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, who are well-established as first-team strikers. This raises the possibility that Balogun could be sold at the end of the season.

Despite the potential for Arsenal to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, it may not be easy to decide whether or not to offload Balogun. After all, parting with a promising young player such as him could be seen as a poor move if he is sold on to one of their European competitors.

However, his impressive performances this season have attracted considerable attention and any funds accrued from his sale could prove too alluring for them to ignore. With Inter pairing AC Milan in pursuit of Balogun, it is possible that competitive bidding could transpire, with Arsenal likely to sell if a substantial offer comes their way.

Notwithstanding what may happen, it is evident that Balogun has an illustrious future ahead of him, and his subsequent steps will be intently monitored by fans as well as pundits alike.

Arsenal are interested in signing Eden Hazard

Arsenal are reportedly keen to secure the services of Eden Hazard this January, with a report from MediaFoot suggesting that they have already reached out to Real Madrid.

The Gunners could provide an opportunity for Hazard to return to Premier League football, although there has been interest from Major League Soccer (MLS) outfits.

Hazard's tenure at Madrid hasn't gone as planned, having featured just three times across La Liga this season, whilst allegedly earning a £416k-per-week wage. Overall, the winger has tallied a mere seven goals and 11 assists in 73 appearances and has missed over 65 games due to injuries.

The Gunners are said to be eager to acquire the Belgium international's signature over this winter period, as they have struggled to get Mykhaylo Mudryk into the Emirates Stadium. Only time will tell if any potential deal can be sealed between both parties involved before February rolls around.

