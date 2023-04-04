Jurgen Klopp feels it’s time to leave Liverpool as European giants identify him as number one objective: Reports

Jurgen Klopp reportedly feels it is time for him to leave Liverpool. He is on Real Madrid's radar as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement, and the German is ready for the challenge.

As per a report in Le10Sport, Klopp is ready to take the gamble and move to Real Madrid in the summer. He is aware of the interest from Los Blancos, who are looking to part ways with Ancelotti.

The report adds that there has been contact between Madrid and Klopp informally, and the situation at Liverpool has seen the manager's head turn.

However, Klopp has previously insisted that he will not leave Liverpool unless the club sacks him. He was quoted saying:

"As far as I am concerned unless someone tells me I will not go. So that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff. We will see that, but that is something for the future. Like summer or whatever. Not now. I have space and time to think about it. We have to play better football now."

The Spanish side were linked with the German in the past, but could not lure him away from Dortmund and Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp admits he is riding on past glory

Jurgen Klopp was asked to comment on the sacking of Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers earlier this week and he admitted that it was a tough situation. He added that the two managers were fantastic, but things went the wrong way for them.

He said:

"What can I say about that? Elephant in the room is why I am still sitting here in this crazy world. The last man standing (longest-serving manager in the football league). I think both clubs [Chelsea and Leicester City] are not in spots where they expected to be. I can't say a lot about it. I know them well and I like both of them."

Klopp added that he was aware of his seat being safe because of the previous seasons. He continued:

"They're really good people, fantastic managers both of them, but still things can go the wrong way. I'm aware of the fact I'm sitting here because of the past and not because of what we did this season. If this was my first season it would be slightly different. Yes, we have smart owners who know about the situation. Better ask them why that's the case!"

