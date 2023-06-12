Liverpool and Chelsea plotting cut-price move for 19-year-old striker: Reports

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move for Gambian striker Adama Bojang. The youngster plays for Gambian club Steve Biko FC and is valued at a price of €3 million.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking to add firepower to their ranks. Roberto Firmino recently left the club on a free transfer after an illustrious Anfield spell.

Chelsea are also looking to reinforce their ranks in the summer. They struggled to find the back of the net on a regular basis last season, scoring just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games. Kai Havertz failed to replicate his best form. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang barely featured for the club and the Gabonese has been linked with a summer transfer away from the club.

According to The Guardian's Ed Aarons, Gambian striker Bojang has emerged as a target for the Stamford Bridge club. Apart from Liverpool and Chelsea, Crystal Palace are also interested in the player.

Bojang stands at 6'3" and goes by the moniker "The Gambian Hurricane". He came into the spotlight after notable performances in the Under-20 World Cup. He scored six goals in 10 games in the tournament.

The 19-year-old was also quizzed about top European clubs taking interest in him. Bojang told BBC Sport Africa:

"I've heard about the news and I am excited about it. It boosts my morale. I'm focusing more on consistency which motivates me a lot, because seeing such clubs following you is a great feeling. Through consistency it will make them hungrier for me."

Liverpool and Chelsea target Adama Bojang is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan

Through his legendary career, Cristiano Ronaldo has inspired countless players across the globe. Gambian striker Adama Bojang is also an ardent fan of the Portuguese superstar. He also claimed that his dream club is Real Madrid.

Bojang said that he often watches Ronaldo's YouTube videos. The Gambian also follows the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's workout routine. Speaking about his fandom of the 2016 European champion, Bojang said:

"I want to be like Cristiano Ronaldo. Because he's my favourite when it comes to the big-name players. I've been watching his videos on YouTube after games. He posts his workout there so sometimes I try to watch those and motivate myself through that."

Bojang scored four goals as Gambia finished as the runner-up of the AFCON under-20. Gambia lost to Senegal in the final of the tournament. Bojang's contributions, though, were once again notable. A move to Chelsea or Liverpool could be on the cards for the youngster in the coming months.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes