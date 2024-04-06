Liverpool close to agreeing deal for Jurgen Klopp replacement - Reports

In their search for a new manager, Liverpool have reportedly their sights set on Ruben Amorim to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

A new report from Santi Aouna (via Empire of the Kop) has revealed that conversations are now ongoing between the club and Amorim. So far, the 39-year-old has been evasive in his remarks on his future at Sporting CP, where he is enjoying a successful managerial career. He has won the Liga Portugal once as coach while picking up another three major trophies.

When asked by the press if he would spend another season in Portugal, Amorim provided what would be an exciting response for the higher-ups at Anfield. He said: (via GOAL):

"No, I can't guarantee it. Sporting is dealing with the future and I cannot decide because I gave my word. I can no longer go back in the sense that, if we don't win titles, I will leave Sporting. This was very clear from the beginning. It was a bet that I thought was important to convey to my players, so we have to win."

Amorim has led Sporting CP to the pole position, where they sit one point above Benfica with a game in hand. They are widely expected to continue in their fine form this season and win the domestic trophy with some relative ease.

Ruben Amorim now looks prepared to sign with Liverpool by the summer, as the Reds are said to see him as the best candidate to guide them going forward. As per Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, the Merseysiders are close to agreeing on a deal with the manager, who is interested in the move.

Jurgen Klopp calls for peak performance from Liverpool ahead of Manchester United clash

Liverpool are getting ready to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, April 7. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that his squad must play at its highest level if they hope to defeat the Red Devils. He said to the press ahead of the game (via NewTelegraph):

“United is a top side playing at home, we all know that. Football is not that easy. We have to find a way to cause United problems and they will try exactly the same. On that level, with this opponent, in this stadium, we better play a really good football game, to be honest, if we want something there.”

The last time these two clubs played, it was a seven-goal thriller in the FA Cup quarterfinal that saw Manchester United eventually win 4-3. Given their relative places in the league, the stakes will be high for both sides. While the Red Devils (6th) are chasing a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season Liverpool (1st) are deep in the race for the Premier League title.

