Liverpool to face competition from Arsenal to sign dubbed as Japanese Messi - Reports

Liverpool could reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal for the signature of Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo. As reported by London World via Teamtalk, the two title contenders as well as Newcastle United are all interested in the La Liga attacker's services.

As per the aforementioned report, the three sides are involved in a battle to sign Kubo, who is often christened as the 'Japanese Messi'. A left-footed player can play anywhere in the front three but is most comfortable on the right flank. On top of that, his light frame of 5ft 8in quite reminiscent of that of Lionel Messi.

Kubo is blessed with exceptional technique and flair and is also gifted with a blistering pace. He is also a solid goal threat and very tricky to deal with for opponent defenders due to his unpredictability.

Kubo has been widely linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks with Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield up in the air. Meanwhile, Arsenal have been chasing a winger who can share the minutes with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli and Kubo could be a perfect choice.

The Japanese winger was formerly on the books of both Barcelona and Real Madrid but made his name while on loan away from the Santiago Bernabeu. After failing to break into the Real Madrid first team, he headed out on loan to Mallorca, Getafe, and Villarreal before finding a home at Real Sociedad.

The 22-year-old has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 30 appearances across competitions this campaign. The Japan international has a release clause of €60 million in his contract with Real Sociedad. Real Madrid own 50% of his rights.

Alan Shearer backs Manchester City to win the title ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal

Former Premier League striker turned pundit Alan Shearer has backed Manchester City to retain the Premier League title despite challenges from Arsenal and Liverpool. The three teams are separated by just two points and we can see the title race go down to the wire.

However, Shearer has claimed that Pep Guardiola's side have what it takes to see off the challenge from the two title hopefuls. He said (via BBC):

"You’re going to be looking at one team who might not get a great result one week and the other and you think that’s their chance has gone. But I think the one good thing about City is that they’ve been there.

"They know there’s no panic. Even when they’re not playing well in games and because they’ve got that belief in who and what they are and in what they do, and eventually if they keep doing it they know it’ll work. So there’s no panic from their point of view."

Shearer claimed that both Liverpool and Arsenal would be feeling a lot of pressure for different reasons and the Cityzens could capitalize on that. He added:

"Whereas we know what’s happening to Liverpool at the end of the season with the manager leaving, for that reason they’re under a little bit more pressure.

"We know what happened to Arsenal last season, so for that reason they’re under pressure. What happens with City is that because they’re so good, because they’re so strong, because they’re been there, they know how to handle that situation."

At the moment, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side lead the table with 60 points in 26 games. Manchester City are just one point behind while Arsenal are two points behind the Reds.