Liverpool interested in signing PSG midfielder who Manchester City want in Bernardo Silva swap deal: Reports

Liverpool are interested in securing the signature of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) youngster Warren Zaire-Emery. The 17-year-old is also on Manchester City's radar, and he could be embroiled in a potential swap deal involving Bernardo Silva.

This is according to reports from RMC Sport (via Football365) which has also claimed that Borussia Dortmund has thrown their hat in the ring for the prodigious talent.

The Parisian club has been notably reluctant to let go of Zaire-Emery. Currently, the midfielder is committed to the Parc des Princes till the summer of 2025. However, the lure of Bernardo Silva from Manchester City seems to have tempted PSG into negotiations.

They are reported to be exploring the possibility of offering a number of their players to cushion the £70m financial hit that a Silva acquisition would mean.

Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma have been bandied about as potential exits. However, RMC Sport states that City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed a clear preference for a player exchange that brings Zaire-Emery across the Channel.

Borussia Dortmund have also begun to scout the promising Zaire-Emery. With the departure of their star player Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, the German giants are in search of a worthy successor.

Liverpool are also in the mix, eager to bolster their midfield with fresh talent after recently signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager to infuse new blood into his squad, possibly to compensate for some midfield departures.

Zaire-Emery, only 17, netted two goals in his 26 appearances in Ligue 1. He notably set records at PSG, debuting at the tender age of 16 years and 151 days to become the club's youngest debutant this season.

He further etched his name into club history by becoming the youngest player ever to start a Champions League knockout game.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future deemed uncertain as Egyptian superstar holds talks with PSG chief

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah has held talks with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Morocco, according to DFFN (via SportBible). This has opened up speculations about his future club commitments.

The 31-year-old forward has been linked with a potential transfer to Parc des Princes as PSG contemplate replacements for Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, or Neymar.

Messi's exit is confirmed, as he is set to join MLS outfit Inter Miami on a free transfer come summer. Mbappe, meanwhile, seems to be inching towards the exit door, having informed PSG that he has no plans of renewing his contract. The Parisian club is also reportedly open to entertaining a respectable offer for Brazilian star Neymar.

With the Parisians seeking a new set of superstar forwards, reports have revealed that Salah recently rendezvoused with Al-Khelaifi. This news comes in the wake of the pair meeting in London earlier this year. The same report suggests that Al-Khelaifi is potentially priming the Liverpool forward for a move to the French capital.

Poll : 0 votes