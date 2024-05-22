Liverpool keen on signing player who nearly joined Manchester United in 2023 - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, who was close to joining Manchester United last summer. The Red Devils had been interested in signing the 26-year-old from Feyenoord, but they ended up going for Andre Onana instead.

The 2023-24 season has seen Bijlow concede just 14 goals in 17 games, keeping eight clean sheets in the Eredivisie. He conceded seven goals in four appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United decided against signing him for €25 million, and now, with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot moving to Liverpool, he could bring the goalkeeper along with him. According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, the Anfield giants are interested in Bijlow and could get him for lower than €25 million.

Bijlow has two years left on his contract, which will see his value continue to drop, and he could have a potential spot to fill at Merseyside. Liverpool's second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher impressed this season, conceding just 11 goals in 10 Premier League games when first-choice Allison Becker was injured.

Kelleher's performances could see the substitute goalkeeper leave for another club in search of first-choice status. This will leave a spot open for Bijlow to potentially deputize Allison Becker next season.

Manchester United superstar Casemiro responds to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has responded to comments by Jaime Carragher about his ability to play at the top level. The Anfield legend claimed that the Brazilian midfielder was not good enough to play for the Red Devils and urged him to leave the club.

The five-time Champions League winner, however, did not agree and told SkySports (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's hard, especially when it's not an analysis of the whole situation, At the start of the season, I got the trophy of best player of the month, elected by the fans here. Right after that I picked up an injury, a big injury."

"Came back, then the injury returned, now playing as a centre-back. It is hard - this is a wider analysis, I'm giving you more ample analysis..."

Casemiro went on to discuss the effect of having so many injured Manchester United players, before stating that he's used to being criticised. He added:

"But criticism is a part of football. And I'm always very calm, especially with the criticism. When it's constructive criticism, it's always welcomed. Especially in football, when you've been playing high level for 10 years and you drop your level a little, the criticism is going to come..."

Casemiro will hope he can prove Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher wrong in United’s FA Cup final, where they face Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.