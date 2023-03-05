Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Real Madrid target in the summer - Reports

Real Madrid have been joined by Liverpool in the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer in the summer, according to Football Insider.

The midfield has been identified as a major pain area for the Premier League giants this season. Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are nearing the end of their contracts, while Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have struggled for form.

Liverpool are widely expected to revamp their midfield ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. With several players seemingly on their way out, many believe they could sign as many as three midfielders in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has long been identified as the Anfield outfit's top target. Chelsea's Mason Mount, Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes have also been mooted as potential options.

The need for a significant rebuild this summer means the Reds will also have to explore low-cost options to strengthen their midfield. Tielemans is thus an ideal target for the Merseyside-based club.

According to the aforementioned source, Jurgen Klopp's side have placed the Belgian on their shortlist. The player is expected to be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Tielemans has refused to extend his deal with Leicester beyond this summer despite the club's efforts. Liverpool see immense value in snapping him on a free transfer, as per the report.

However, the Reds are not the only club interested in acquiring the central midfielder's services. Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Barcelona are also in the race for him if Football Insider is to be believed.

Liverpool also face competition from Real Madrid for Tielemans

Like Liverpool, Real Madrid are also determined to bolster their options in midfield this summer. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are on the wrong side of their 30s, while Dani Ceballos' contract expires at the end of the season.

Los Blancos are among the favorites to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. However, the German club's reported €150 million valuation of the player could put them off.

Real Madrid have thus identified Tielemans as a low-cost alternative for Bellingham, according to reports. The 25-year-old will definitely not be short of options should he leave Leicester in the summer.

Tielemans has made 187 appearances across competitions for the Foxes since joining them from AS Monaco in 2019. He scored 28 goals and provided 25 assists in those matches. He could now be on his way to a big club, with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid interested.

