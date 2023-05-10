Liverpool scouts heavily impressed by 20-year-old striker on Arsenal's radar - reports

Liverpool scouts were reportedly in attendance to watch Arsenal target Elye Wahi score four goals in Montpellier's 5-4 Ligue 1 loss against Lyon on May 7 at the Groupama Stadium.

The 20-year-old striker has made quite a name for himself this season, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists in 30 league games. He has come through the youth ranks at Montpellier since joining them in the summer of 2018 and is now a regular fixture in their starting XI.

Arsenal and Newcastle are among a number of clubs reportedly tracking Wahi's situation at the Stade de la Mosson, who is valued at €40 million. Liverpool have now entered the race, with French outlet Bleu Herault (h/t @AnfieldEdition on Twitter) claiming that the Reds have scouted the striker.

They were apparently very impressed by the France U21 international's performance. His first goal came in the 40th minute through a first-time finish despite being pressured by a Lyon defender.

Wahi scored with a deflected cross-shot a minute later before completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot. A ball over the top from Joris Chotard found the young French striker, who dribbled past Anthony Lopes before providing a neat finishing touch.

Montpellier led 4-1 at one point of the game but succumbed to a late comeback from Lyon. Wahi, nevertheless, made the right impression on those who were watching him, including the Liverpool scouts.

The Reds currently have Darwin Nunez (23), Cody Gakpo (24) and Diogo Jota (26) as their centre-forward options for next season. Hence, adding another young forward could result in a needless stockpiling in the No. 9 area.

What Arsenal and Liverpool target Elye Wahi has said about his future at Montpellier

Elye Wahi has been attracting the eyeballs of a number of European giants, including Arsenal and Liverpool.

Montpellier may not be able to contain the young French forward's ambitions for long. He has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 outfit this summer. However, he doesn't seem too keen to leave France just yet.

In an interview with France Bleu Herault in March, via L'Equipe, Wahi was asked where his preferred destination would be this summer. He replied:

"Ligue 1. Why not? I always said to myself not to skip the stages, I want to go there little by little. We will see what is offered to me but as I have always said, for the moment, I am at Montpellier Hérault and I am very well there, he added. We'll see where the wind takes us."

The former SM Caen and Montfermeil youth academy player is yet to play for a club based outside France.

Poll : 0 votes