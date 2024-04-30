Liverpool are reportedly set to cancel their end-of-season parade unless they win the Premier League title.

As per This Is Anfield, departing manager Jurgen Klopp's comments earlier this season is one factor in their decision. Klopp was asked about a potential parade if the Reds managed to win multiple trophies, which would also serve as a farewell for him, shortly after their Carabao Cup success in February.

At the time, he said (as quoted by the aforementioned source):

“That’s the one part this is not so cool, that it could be seen as [a farewell], I don’t think that makes sense.”

This Is Anfield's report suggests that Liverpool potentially ending the season with only the Carabao Cup, combined with Klopp's comments, has led them to shelve the idea. However, they could reportedly hold a parade should they manage to win the Premier League title.

That looks unlikely, but not impossible, at the moment as the club sit third with 75 points from 35 matches. They are five behind leaders Arsenal and four behind second-placed Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

Earlier this month, Liverpool crashed out of the FA Cup in the quarterfinals after suffering a 4-3 defeat after extra-time against Manchester United. This was followed by a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Atalanta in the last eight of the UEFA Europa League.

A glance at Liverpool's final fixtures of the Jurgen Klopp era after disappointing run of recent form

Jurgen Klopp announced in January this year that he would be departing Anfield this summer. Since the announcement on January 26, the Reds have won just 14 of their 22 matches across competitions, losing five times and drawing thrice.

Liverpool now enter the final leg of their near-decade-long journey under Klopp, which will officially end on May 19. They will compete in three Premier League fixtures, with two of those at Anfield.

The first will see them host fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are still in the fight for a top-four spot, on May 5. This will be followed by a visit to fourth-placed Aston Villa on May 13 before they close their season on May 19 with a home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.