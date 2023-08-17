Liverpool and West Ham among clubs interested in signing 21-year-old Ecuador international: Reports

Liverpool are admirers of Bayer Leverkusen center-back Piero Hincapie, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers. The Ecuador international is also firmly on West Ham United's radar.

Hincapie is currently sidelined with a broken metatarsal injury but is expected to regain full fitness by the end of the month. A move away from Leverkusen cannot, therefore, be ruled out for the central defender ahead of the transfer deadline on September 1. This is despite him extending his deal until 2027 in February.

Liverpool are among the clubs keeping tabs on the Ecuador international, according to the aforementioned source. The defender is said to be highly regarded by the Merseyside-based club, who are on the lookout for a left-sided center-back this summer.

The Reds considered a move for Micky van de Ven before the Dutchman joined Tottenham Hotspur for €40 million plus €10 million add-ons. Castello Lukeba was also under consideration at Anfield before his €35 million move to RB Leipzig. It remains to be seen if they now intend to step up their interest in Hincapie.

Jurgen Klopp's side, though, have to act quickly if they want to sign Hincapie, as they are not the only club interested in him. West Ham have been credited with an interest in signing the defender. The London-based club reportedly remain in touch with the player's representatives after initially expressing their interest in the winter.

Leverkusen's league rivals Leipzig were previously interested in a move for Hincapie, 21. However, their interest has cooled since signing Lukeba from Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon earlier this month.

Hincapie has been on Leverkusen's books since joining them from Argentinian club CA Talleres for €6.35 million in 2021. The Ecuadorian has made 76 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga club, helping them keep 22 clean sheets.

Liverpool set to sign Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart

Liverpool have been on the hunt for a defensive midfielder after selling Fabinho to Al-Ittihad for €47 million last month. They pushed hard to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia from Brighton and Southampton respectively. However, Chelsea beat the Reds to both of those players.

The Anfield outfit have, therefore, turned their attention towards VfB Stuttgart's Wataru Endo as a stop-gap signing. They have agreed to pay the German club €19 million for the midfielder, according to The Athletic. Personal terms are said to have already been agreed with the player and the club.

Liverpool are expected to announce Endo's signing imminently, with the player already in England. He is widely reported to undergo his medical on Thursday (August 17). If all goes to plan, the 30-year-old could be in the squad to face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday (August 19).