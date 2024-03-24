Manchester City join race to sign Manchester United and Real Madrid transfer target - Reports

According to Daily Mail, Manchester City have joined Manchester United and Real Madrid in the race to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite has been a key player for the Toffees recently. He joined the Merseyside club from Carlisle United and came through various age groups before signing his first professional contract with them in 2019.

Branthwaite then spent a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven and helped the Dutch club win the KNVB Cup. He returned to Everton with the aim to break into their first team. Branthwaite has become a key player for Sean Dyche's team this season, helping them keep 10 clean sheets in 31 appearances across competitions.

The Toffees, though, are without a win since mid-December and are currently 16th in the league table, four points above 18th-placed Nottingham Forest. While they want a reported £60 million fee to sign Branthwaite, getting relegated could hamper their stance.

Manchester City, along with Real Madrid and Manchester United are said to be interested in signing the defender, who was recently called up to England's first team. The 21-year-old is expected to make his debut for the Three Lions in the upcoming friendly fixture against Belgium.

Branthwaite is contracted with the Toffees until the end of the 2026-27 season. He currently has an estimated market value of €30 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Manchester United have submitted a bid for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin: Reports

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Manchester United have submitted a bid for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The Red Devils are looking to replace summer-signing Andre Onana, as per the report.

Onana, since his reported £47.5 million summer move from Inter Milan, has made 39 appearances for the club, keeping 12 clean sheets. While he has put on some questionable performances, Erik ten Hag has always publicly backed the Cameroonian shot-stopper.

Lunin, meanwhile, has flourished for Los Merengues in Thibaut Courtois' injury absence. The Ukrainian has usurped Kepa Arrizabalaga as the first-choice goalkeeper this season. He has made 23 appearances for Los Blancos this season, keeping 10 clean sheets.

Lunin is contracted with the Madrid giants until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €16 million, as per Transfermarkt.