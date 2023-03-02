Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona target Vitor Roque, with Erik ten Hag targeting a new striker in the summer.

The Red Devils parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in November following his very public falling out with the club. Anthony Martial, meanwhile, has struggled with multiple injuries, making just 14 appearances across competitions this season.

United signed Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan from Burnley in the January transfer window. They could look to sign him permanently in the summer but if not, they will look for a new striker.

As per The Mirror, Manchester United are monitoring Club Athletico Paranaense forward Roque. The youngster helped Brazil win the South American U20 Championship, scoring six goals.

The 18-year-old was also named in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Team of the Year. Many have even dubbed Roque the 'next Luis Suarez.'

However, the Brazilian striker shared that he would like to join Barcelona. Speaking about a potential move to Europe in an interview with SPORT, he said:

"Yes of course. I work for this [to play in Europe]. The competitions I played last year, the Libertadores and the Brasileirao, will help me to be well prepared when I go to Europe.

"I am very happy to be 18 years old, which now allows me to play abroad. My goal is to continue working with humility, because with faith in God everything will turn out well. I try to stay focused on day to day and give my best at Athletico."

Roque, who has scored seven times in 37 matches for Athletico Paranaense, added:

"I am sure that, doing well here, going to Europe will be a consequence. It is not only a dream of mine but also of any player. If I end up going to Barca, it will be a great joy for my family and for me.

"For this reason, I have to continue working hard and hope that everything will come to fruition over time."

Along with Manchester United and Barcelona, Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal are also monitoring Roque for a potential transfer.

Manchester United to face Real Betis in Europa League after seeing off Barcelona

In another tie against a Spanish side, the Red Devils will face Real Betis in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

They faced Real Sociedad in the group stages, winning one game and losing the other. They came second in the group, leading them to compete in a playoff where they faced Barcelona.

Manchester United won the tie 4-3 on aggregate to progress to the Round of 16.

They will now host Real Betis in the first leg on March 9 and face them away in the second leg on March 16.

