Manchester United consider signing 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder amid injuries to Casemiro and Mason Mount: Reports

Manchester United are allegedly keen to snap up Atalanta midfielder Ederson with Casemiro and Mason Mount recovering from their hamstring and calf injury issues respectively.

The Red Devils, who have lost 14 of their 28 overall matches so far this campaign, have struggled to dominate the centre of the park this term. Casemiro received his share of scrutiny for his poor displays before his injury, while Mount has been sub-par for his new club so far.

Now, according to GOAL, Manchester United have identified Ederson as a transfer target in the ongoing winter transfer window. They are expected to send a proposal to Atalanta, who sold Rasmus Hojlund to them in a potential £72 million switch last July, in the coming weeks.

Atalanta, who signed Ederson from Salernitana in a move worth over £18 million in 2022, are likely to demand a fee higher than they paid last year. They are currently in a comfortable situation as the 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder's current contract is set to run out in 2026.

So far, the ex-Cruzeiro and Corinthians star has scored six goals and laid out two assists in 60 matches across all competitions for Atalanta.

Manchester United to discuss new Raphael Varane contract, suggests famed journalist

In his column for the Caught Offside, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Manchester United are planning to offer Raphael Varane a new deal this year. He wrote:

"Some Manchester United fans have been asking me about reports yesterday that suggested the club were keen to discuss a new contract with lower wages for Raphael Varane. I can confirm that, as far as I understand, I expect United to have these discussions with Varane soon as his current deal is expensive in terms of wages."

Shedding light on the 30-year-old centre-back's future, Romano added:

"Varane is due to be out of contract in summer 2024, and United now seem to have decided not to trigger the option to extend his current deal by one more year. So now talks could take place, but it has to be a new deal on different conditions, or he will leave the club in June."

Dismissing links with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Romano added:

"Of course, there is also the option for Varane to hold talks with foreign clubs for a move as a free agent in the summer, but for now I'm not aware of that happening, despite rumours about Real Madrid and Bayern Munich."

So far this campaign, the Frenchman has featured in 16 games for the Red Devils. He has started 11 of them, including seven in the league.

Varane, who arrived in a potential £42 million switch from Real Madrid in 2021, has made 79 matches across competitions for his club so far.