Manchester United decide on transfer priority for the summer as Erik ten Hag calls for reinforcements - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided to focus on signing a striker in the next transfer window. According to Football Insider, new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe views the position as in need of an upgrade, with manager Erik ten Hag also sharing the same view.

This comes despite the Red Devils splurging over £70 million to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer. The youngster endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford but has now hit a purple patch, scoring seven goals in his last six league games.

However, he suffered an injury that is set to keep him out of action for the next couple of weeks at least. Other options to lead the line include Anthony Martial, who is injured himself and is set to leave with his contract expiring. Marcus Rashford has also been played as a striker, but the 26-year-old seems to be more comfortable playing on the left wing.

Manchester United will be looking to improve on their returns from the transfer market after some questionable deals in recent windows. Spending huge amounts on the likes of Antony, Casemiro and Mason Mount without getting their value back has hurt the side.

Manchester United star heaps praise on club's young stars

Dalot heaped praise on the youngsters' impact this season.

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot was full of praise for the club's young stars for their impact this season. Speaking to the club website ahead of the side's clash against Fulham, he credited their quality and personality.

He said:

"It's great to see," he said. "They know how hard it is to get into the first team. If they have, first, the quality and then the personality as well, they are good people to stay here and be with us.

"I mean it's a perfect combination, trying to mix a little bit a lot of the experience with young energy; fresh blood, as we call it. I mean we have all been seeing how important they have been," he added.

Teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have been impressive for the Red Devils this season. The Argentinian attacker has registered seven goals and three assists this season, while Mainoo has stepped in well in midfield for the team.

Others including the likes of Dan Gore, Willy Kambwala and Omari Forson have also made their senior debuts this season. Manchester United's youth side also won the 2022 Youth FA Cup, highlighting the talent their academy has to offer.