Manchester United demanded €7m from club for sale of 23-year-old star: Reports

Sparta Prague's hopes of reuniting with Matej Kovar were dealt a blow when Manchester United placed a hefty €7 million price-tag on the promising goalkeeper.

Kovar's absence from United's pre-season tour sparked speculations that he would be loaned out again, following his successful stint at Sparta Prague last season. Notably, he contributed eight clean sheets in their triumphant Fortuna Liga campaign.

Prague were initially convinced that Kovar would return to the Epet Arena, but their optimism waned as they learned of United's intention to sell rather than loan him out. According to iSport (via UnitedInFocus), the Czech club's financial constraints make it challenging to meet the asking price, raising doubts about Kovar's future.

Kovar's recent performances during Manchester United's pre-season victories against Leeds and Lyon showcased his impressive qualities on the ball. This exhibition of talent has fueled speculation that he might be considered as the second-choice goalkeeper behind new signing Andre Onana at Old Trafford.

While Sparta Prague's aspiration to bring Kovar back seemed promising, Manchester United's decision to sell him at a high price has created a hurdle for the potential transfer.

As for the 23-year-old, this situation presents an opportunity for him to demonstrate his worth and continue impressing potential suitors. Whether he stays with the Red Devils for the 2023-24 season or embarks on a new chapter elsewhere remains to be seen.

Manchester United continue negotiating for Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund: Reports

The Red Devils have not relented in their pursuit of bolstering the squad as they are now reportedly in the final stages of signing Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker has racked up ten goals in 34 games for Atalanta, catching the attention of the Manchester United's hierarchy.

United have already made significant moves in the transfer market by acquiring Chelsea star Mason Mount for a staggering £55 million. They also signed Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana for an additional £50 million.

However, manager Erik ten Hag is showing no signs of slowing down, as he wants three more major signings to further enhance the team's capabilities. This is according to FourFourTwo, who claim that the acquisition of Rasmus Hojlund is only another ambitious step by Manchester United to fortify their ranks.

Besides Hojlund, the Red Devils are planning to make moves for Serie A midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and a second-choice goalkeeper before the summer transfer window concludes.