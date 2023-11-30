Manchester United have enquired about signing in-form Bundesliga star with a €17.5m release clause - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set sights on signing Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart in January. The striker has been in top form for the Bundesliga side and the Red Devils believe he can lead their attack.

As per a report by Santi Aouna of FootMercato, Manchester United have launched an inquiry to sign the striker. Guirassy has scored 16 goals in 11 matches this season and has caught the eyes of several clubs.

The report adds that he has a €17.5 million release clause, an amount that the Red Devils can afford. They are still facing FFP issues and cannot spend big on players until they get things sorted.

The 27-year-old striker has played for the likes of Rennes, Koln, Lille and Auxerre in his career, but caught the attention this season because of his fine form.

Newcastle United and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the Guinea striker with both clubs keen on adding goals. However, the Red Devils are the only side to make a move as Erik ten Hag's side have scored just 16 goals in 13 league matches this season.

Manchester United told to sign a top striker by Andy Cole

Manchester United legend Andy Cole believes that the Red Devils need a top striker to lead their attack. He does not think Rasmus Hijlund is experienced enough and has called for help for the youngster.

Speaking to BetFred,h e said:

“Yes, 100%. Manchester United should never be in a position where they’re depending on a 20-year-old centre-forward. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have established forwards in their respective squads and they have young strikers who can come in and learn from them."

He further said:

"Højlund’s come to Manchester United and doesn’t have anybody to learn from. What does he know about the Premier League? He hasn’t scored in his first nine league games and if you haven’t scored during that period, then you’re going to be asking yourself questions, for sure. I don’t believe he should be in that position because he’s learning the game.”

When quizzed about Hojlund, Cole admitted that he sympathized the youngster as he was finding it hard to get goals in the Premier League:

“For such a young kid, it’s got to be really difficult for him. I have sympathy because he’s been brought in at such a young age, for a big transfer fee and he’s gone into a team that doesn’t create a lot of chances. You need to ask the question, who’s he learning from? When I was at the club, there was Teddy Sheringham, Dwight Yorke, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Eric Cantona and Mark Hughes to learn from. They were massive players."

The new signing has scored 5 goals in as many UEFA Champions League matches but has failed to score in any of his 9 Premier League games this season.